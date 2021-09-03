Not much went right for Dadeville in a 65-7 annihilation by the Knights of Montgomery Catholic.
The Tigers won the coin toss and things went down hill quickly from there. But Tiger coach Roger McDonald and his team knew it would be a David against Goliath battle.
“Our kids didn’t quit, they played hard,” McDonald said. “We didn’t play well but that is the hugest disparity in talent I’ve ever seen in any classification that I have ever seen. They may be 3A on paper but they ain’t.”
The Knights are loaded with prospects in the line on both sides of the ball and were helped Friday night by the running of Jeremiah Cobb. He would run the ball 11 times in the first half for 131 yards, two of those carries were for touchdowns. One of those touchdowns was a 70-yard scamper leaving the Tiger defense in Cobb’s dust. Cobb would also catch two passes from Caleb McCreary for 67 yards.
McCreary would go 8 of 11 for 200 yards through the air. He found Jamari Young for a 25-yard touchdown and Jaden Jones for a 22-yard touchdown pass.
The Tigers’ lone bright spot came when Dadeville was down 24-0 early in the second frame. Philstavious Dowdell was set to take a kickoff following a 41-yard run for a score by McCreary. It looked as if the Knights’ special teams would stop Dowdell but he bounced off of two piles and cut back finding wide open space. After running 120 yards criss-crossing the field, Dowdell found the endzone with a return of 94 yards.
The Tigers would get a few stops in on Cobb and McCreary but never could catch a break. Dadeville went to the locker down 51-7 at the half, coming out to a running clock and playing the second team as starters stayed on the sideline.
McDonald had been preparing his team’s expectations against Catholic.
“I’ve been dreading this all summer because there ain’t nothing you can do about it,” McDonald said. “Our kids knew what they were getting into. Everybody in the state knows how good they are. You just have to get back out there and do it.”
McDonald reminded his team they have to move on from this game otherwise it will have dire consequences.
“Be mature enough to know what you just had to deal with,” McDonald told his team. “Let’s do this. You will be there next week but you have to work and let this game go. You can go all the way to the state championship game and never play someone like that.
“If you let what just happened linger on, you start second-guessing and pointing fingers, then we will struggle. You are a better team, come out and play like it next week.”
McDonald said practices have been preparing for the Tigers for more than than the adversity they faced against the Knights.
“We don’t just prepare for one game, we prepare for the whole season,” McDonald said.
While disappointed in the loss, McDonald didn’t fault his team.
“I appreciate your hard work,” McDonald told his players as they began to leave soiled jerseys to be washed. “Ain’t nobody mad at you.”