Both Benjamin Russell and Wetumpka knew they would be in for a battle during Thursday night’s volleyball match. After sneaking victories in the first two sets, the Wildcats prepared to put the match away and got some help from all over the court in big moments to finish.
Trailing 21-15 in the final set, Wetumpka’s Morgan Causey connected with a spike that deflected off of the block attempt, seemingly cutting into the Wildcats’ lead. However, Sarah Rogers did not give up on the play, diving to her left to keep the ball up. Bailey Underwood was the first to react, diving over Rogers on the floor to reach the ball just in time to get it back over the net.
“We have been fighting to do that the whole time,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “Don’t ever give up on a ball; trust your discipline; trust your speed. And to finally see it come out in a moment like that was so exciting.”
Benjamin Russell (8-6) won the point and did not drop another point for the rest of the match. The Wildcats finished off the victory with seven straight points to win, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15, for their second best-of-five sweep of the season.
“That’s something we have to work on,” Ford said. “We tend to stay just good enough and let people stay in the game with us. We haven’t shown that killer instinct and we easily could have gone to four or five because Wetumpka is a really good team so to see them step up and finish a match, it was good.”
In the teams’ second meeting, the front lines were the center of attention and were evenly matched. Causey led both teams in blocks while Ryleigh Hamm was Wetumpka’s most reliable attacking option.
The Wildcats countered with their own group of hitters but Ford said it was her team’s defense making the difference.
“I think what helped us was our back row,” Ford said. “I don’t know how many digs we got but we kept getting to those balls and kept giving our hitters a chance. We have great hitters but they get a chance because of the defense.”
Eight different players recorded a dig for Benjamin Russell as it combined for 60 digs, beating its previous season high by 14. Underwood led the way with 23 digs while Cheaney Keel added 13.
The Wildcats looked to their hitters to pull away but Wetumpka’s blockers made things difficult in the first two sets. The Indians (3-10) recorded more blocks in the first set than Benjamin Russell did in the entire match.
“We start area play next week so any time we can see someone like this gets us ready,” Ford said. “Opelika and Russell County are first. But Wetumpka’s two middles and outsides are great so to get us ready for playoff play and potentially playing them in regionals is the best experience we can have.”
Rogers was the most consistent attack for the Wildcats, leading them with 11 kills. Bre Smith added nine kills but it was Brooklyn Edwards who helped make the difference in the final set. Edwards recorded five of her seven kills in the third including three during a 7-0 run to finish the match.
“She started off timid but I told her to fight and keep up with (Causey),” Ford said. “She was a presence in those last two sets. She had some big swings and big blocks and our girls live off that energy so it was good to see her step up in a big situation.”
Benjamin Russell will have almost a week off from matches before it hosts Opelika in the area opener Wednesday.