Southside found a way to earn its first victory in over two years.
Running back KeAndre Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion as Southside Selma beat Dadeville, 22-21, Friday night at Panther Stadium.
“It’s exciting to get that first win,” Panthers coach Charles Moody said. “We’re trying to create a culture in rebuilding this football program. Our goal is to get better each week.”
Williams, a freshman, said he remained focused in case the Panthers needed his services.
“I just ran the ball, stayed focused and kept my head in the game,” Williams said.
Dadeville (1-2, 0-1 Class 3A Region 3) still had a chance to pull out the victory, but it missed a 29-yard field goal on the game’s final play. Tiger coach Richard White disagreed with the call.
“The kick looked good,” White said. “It’s a shame that five officials treated kids like that. They should not be allowed to referee another football game in this state.”
The Tigers took a 21-14 lead after three quarters on Lane Smith’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Issiah Walker.
Dadeville led 13-0 after one quarter on Smith’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Wilkerson and Christian Nelson’s 5-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers took a 14-13 lead on Christopher Thomas’ 22 -yard touchdown pass to Meriyon Johnson. Johnson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Thomas.