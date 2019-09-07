dadeville southside selma

 Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith drops back to pass against Southside.

 Adam Powell / Selma Times Journal

Southside found a way to earn its first victory in over two years. 

Running back KeAndre Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion as Southside Selma beat Dadeville, 22-21, Friday night at Panther Stadium.

“It’s exciting to get that first win,” Panthers coach Charles Moody said. “We’re trying to create a culture in rebuilding this football program. Our goal is to get better each week.”

Williams, a freshman, said he remained focused in case the Panthers needed his services.

“I just ran the ball, stayed focused and kept my head in the game,” Williams said. 

Dadeville (1-2, 0-1 Class 3A Region 3) still had a chance to pull out the victory, but it missed a 29-yard field goal on the game’s final play. Tiger coach Richard White disagreed with the call.

 “The kick looked good,” White said. “It’s a shame that five officials treated kids like that. They should not be allowed to referee another football game in this state.”

The Tigers took a 21-14 lead after three quarters on Lane Smith’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Issiah Walker.

Dadeville led 13-0 after one quarter on Smith’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamarion Wilkerson and Christian Nelson’s 5-yard touchdown run. 

The Panthers took a 14-13 lead on Christopher Thomas’ 22 -yard touchdown pass to Meriyon Johnson. Johnson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Thomas.

