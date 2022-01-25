Benjamin Russell held the ball with 55 seconds remaining.
Held in a literal sense, because with the score knotted at 65-65 between the Wildcats and Sylacauga in boys basketball action, Benjamin Russell was passing around the perimeter, trying to drain out the clock so it got the last shot as the Aggies flung themselves at every pass.
Finally, with 10 seconds remaining, junior Corri Milliner caught the ball in the left corner. He pump faked, dribbled left to the baseline and got bumped by a defender, dribbled right and put up a shot near the left elbow.
It was partially blocked and careened toward the low post. But Milliner recovered it and went up and under his defender.
The ball hit the backboard and went through the net with three seconds remaining.
“I caught the ball, I went in, I thought he fouled me,” Milliner said. “But I just kept on going and I threw it up, got the ball back. He fouled me, but I didn’t get the foul, so I just went up again. Made the basket. We just had to stop them one time from there.”
After a buzzer-beating 3 went just long for Sylacauga, the game was over.
In its ninth contest this season decided by two scores or less, Benjamin Russell took down Sylacauga 67-65 on its home floor Tuesday, with Milliner leading the charge alongside a few atypical contributors for the Wildcats.
“We always speak about everybody having an important part, and that was a true situation tonight,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “Just hats off to the whole team for fighting out there tonight.”
Milliner tallied a game-high 21 points.
His play in transition and around the rim did most of the work, as he collected several steals to fuel his efforts there. One resulted in a dunk.
Of course, none took precedence over the finish that secured the Wildcats’ win.
“Right there, he really brought a strong move to the goal,” Freeman said. “We’re looking for the sure option there at the end of the game. When you close it out like that, you want to make sure that people are in the right spots, and the ball is in the right hands, and the people that can make plays can make plays. And he’s one of those people that makes plays.”
Senior Jonathan Neloms, a sharp-shooting guard who usually only sees the court for a handful of minutes a game to knock down a triple or two, stepped in as the Wildcats’ top threat outside Milliner against the Aggies.
He recorded a career-high 15 points with three 3-pointers.
“You’ve got to remember, Jonathan is one of the few seniors that we do have,” Freeman said. “He accepted his role tonight in coming in and providing us a lift, then some needed points. He was crucial right there at the beginning of the [fourth] quarter, and he closed the quarter. Here again, just taking advantage of his opportunities.”
It’s been a process to develop his distance shot over time, Neloms said, and it starts from the bottom up.
“I’ve just got to get my stance right, catch the ball well,” Neloms said. “Coach Freeman taught me well, how to shoot, how to plant my feet.”
None of his splashdowns Tuesday were bigger than the pair he hit to open the fourth quarter.
Benjamin Russell entered the final period tied at 48, and Neloms’ two makes from the corner were some of the only offense they could scrape together in a tense opening to the last eight minutes.
“It was my chance tonight,” Neloms said. “It was my time, so I just had to do what I had to do.”
Soon, however, the Wildcats entered a cold stretch.
The Aggies started chipping away at what was now a 58-54 lead as the minutes ticked off and missed shots mounted, until a triple from Sylacauga forward Jeremey Odem gave it a 60-58 lead.
But it was Milliner doing what he’s done all season, grabbing a steal and running out in transition for a layup, that broke the ice for Benjamin Russell. He got fouled too, and converted the free throw to make it 61-60 in favor of the Wildcats.
Another 3 from Sylacauga forward Brayson Edwards tied the game again at 63-63 a bit later, and after a pass intended for Milliner was picked off and thrown up court, it looked as though Sylacauga would have an advantage with less than 90 seconds to play.
Instead senior Ty Williams, who earned a rare start at point guard Tuesday, came flying in so fast one would have thought he was teleporting to intercept the pass.
“Once again, seizing the opportunity,” Freeman said. “Ty’s a defensive player in football. That’s a play that he can make in football, covering the man one-on-one, singled up down the court. He’s comfortable with that and he did a great job catching the ball at the peak.”
An exchange of layups set up Milliner’s game-winning sequence.
With the victory, Benjamin Russell moves to 12-5 on the season. Two games remain before postseason play begins, with the Wildcats holding the No. 1 seed and home court for their area tournament.
They’ll play their penultimate regular season contest Friday at home against Central Coosa.