Corri Milliner announces his college choice
Benjamin Russell seniors Corri Milliner and Zy Owens both signed National Letters of Intent to play college football on National Signing Day.

Corri Milliner NSD
Corri Milliner signs his NLI on National Signing Day to play football for UAB. Feb. 01, 2023.
Zy Owens NSD
Zy Owens signs his National Letter of Intent on National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

