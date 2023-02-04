Benjamin Russell seniors Corri Milliner and Zy Owens both signed National Letters of Intent to play college football on National Signing Day.
Milliner, a wide receiver, chose to play for the Division I UAB Blazers over Alabama State, Jacksonville State and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“This is a dream come true,” Milliner said. “I have been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. It has finally happened.”
Milliner led the Wildcats in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns and was second on the team in total touchdowns.
For Milliner, the recruitment heated up in recent weeks, with the receiver taking a recent visit to UAB. Under new coach Trent Dilfer, the Blazers are taking the jump from Conference USA to play in the American Athletic Conference. The opportunity to play for Dilfer and compete in a bigger conference was a can’t-miss opportunity.
“They are playing in the biggest conference,” Milliner said. “They also have the big city. It just felt like home.”
Owens, a linebacker and defensive end, signed to play football and compete in track and field for Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
“This feels good,” Owens said. “I never thought I could make it. Football has always been my passion.”
Muskingum is a Division III program competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Owens signed a full-ride scholarship both academically and athletically. He will compete in football, while also competing in shot put. This past season, Owens was fourth on the team in tackles for loss.
BRHS Coach Smitty Grider said both of the athletes exemplified what it means to play at the next level, competing on the field while also being competitive in the classroom.
A handful of Wildcats did not sign on National Signing Day, choosing to keep their recruitment journeys open for opportunities like those given to their teammates.
