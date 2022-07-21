The fishing team for Alexander City Middle School may have been crowned team of the year the last weekend in June, but to their coach, Josh Williams, the team is much more than that.
“They’re really good kids,” said Williams. “I’m looking forward to those [students] coming back on the team next year.”
Williams’ team wasn’t just crowned team of the year, the team — consisting of students between sixth and eighth grade — was named state champions after beating out the other 39 teams and beating the other top team by one point.
This isn’t the first state championship for the young anglers in the three years the program has gone on. Last year the team brought home first place as well.
“They’re excited. Those on the team last year are happy to win it again,” said Williams.
The crew of eight students didn’t win by luck — they practiced as much as they could leading up to the last tournament on Neely Henry Lake on June 25.
“They got out there early in the morning,” said Williams. “The most important practice day is the day before. We get them out there on the water and let them look for patterns. We aren’t looking for good spots, we’re looking for patterns.”
The team — broken up into four groups of two — took off from land early in the morning and did not return into late into the afternoon.
Jackson Padgett caught the largest fish of the day on Neely Henry Lake and took home a trophy for the catch. The fish weighed in at 3.48 pounds.
The anglers baked in the midday heat as they caught each fish, but Williams said the hydration and sunscreen was plentiful.
The competition was fierce, too, according to Williams.
“Some teams won’t even stop for a lunch break, they’ll just eat whatever they brought while they’re moving to a new spot,” said Williams.
The champion team consists of team members Dawson Barnett, Jackson Padgett, Grant Sheffield, Carson Pearce, Ricky Patterson, Logan Lumpkin, Truett Harrelson and Jeffery McWaters. Volunteer boat captains for the middle school team are Jody Lumpkin, Dwayne Keel, Tommy Speaks and Jackson Kelly.
“The boat captains are fantastic,” said Williams. “Sometimes they’re family members or just volunteers. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Williams said the team couldn’t compete without the boat captain as they provide the boats, also tournament rules mandate that each two-person crew on the water must have a licensed adult boater in the vessel.
The middle school team isn’t the only local angling group Williams leads. Williams also heads up Benjamin Russell High School’s fishing team.
The high school team is allowed six, two-person crews on the water during competitions, and just like the middle school team, the top two boats for each team is counted toward the team’s points.
Unfortunately for the high schoolers, the team didn’t win a state championship like the middle school team. However, they landed at an incredible sixth place against nearly 90 schools across the state.
The high school team finished out the 2022 tournament season with a total score of 4306, which is just 347 points shy of tying with the first-place team from Alabama Christian School.
“I hope they get the championship next year,” said Williams. “They’re close. Each year they’ve gotten better and been in the top teams.”
The high school team members are Camden Adair, Brayden Pritchard, Jackson Hutto, Same Locke, Slade Davis, Stihl Smith, Cooper Spears, Harleigh Chadwick, Brodie Holman, Jordan Holman, Davis Barnett, Jackson Fuller and Carson Ray.