This time last year, the world was shut down effectively due to the COVID pandemic, but a year has passed since the pandemic began and many teams are getting back to spring football.
Reeltown is one of those programs and they’ll be able to get to work appreciating spring practice more this year than before. At least, that’s how Rebel head coach Matt Johnson feels.
“I would definitely say we are probably more appreciative of it considering that we had to shut it down this time last year,” Johnson said. “As a program, we are approaching spring looking for a few things. We have to find some guys to replace some key question marks due to losing some good ball players to graduation, we have to develop a lot of depth in a lot of areas, we obviously want to come out of spring healthy, and we want to come out of spring with momentum and leaders who will utilize that momentum to embrace the process going into summer workouts.”
Part of this season’s spring practice is for the Rebels to develop their depth and is a primary goal for the program to effectively compete in Class 3A.
The different faces of the program in 2021 will see them with a number of key players gone but Johnson says that there are a few guys who hold that potential to be total program guys or even exceed their previous production.
“We’ve only had two practices but from evaluating throughout winter workouts I’m excited to see what everyone has to bring to the table from a skill and leadership standpoint,” Johnson said. “Of course we expect a lot from those guys who made an impact from last year’s team but the standard and expectations across the board does not change. We expect to keep our identity as a program and improve in those areas and I am excited because we have some players who have really developed this offseason and will take on roles that I am looking forward to seeing them step in to.”
Spring practice is always important to programs because it allows them to focus on the development of players and the program and Johnson says that his program thinks spring practice is vital to their success.
For the Rebels, what they work on in the spring should ultimately carry over and continue into the summer and fall.
“One major thing that we always accomplish in the spring that is crucial for our young guys and new faces – is learning how we practice,” Johnson said. “How things are done in every aspect of our program. That is one major component that is key to carrying over into the summer and fall.”
No head coach can do the job on his own and the staff around Reeltown has been hard at work. Johnson says that he has an unbelievable staff and loves them.
“We have some guys who have over 20 and 25 years of experience in this program all the way down to a couple of guys who this will be their first year in our program,” Johnson said. “I really love our staff. We have great family chemistry, we ride for each other, we compete with each other, we really are a tight knit group who all have the same purpose and understand the standards and especially keeping the main thing, the main thing. I said all that to say that when you have those types of qualities and that grit mentality across the staff; they chomp at the bits, as do I, to get back at it and get into the trenches again.”
Johnson says that the school administration around Reeltown understands the standards and commitment to them and their programs.
“That uniqueness of loyalty and commitment nowadays makes our situation and personnel very special,” Johnson said. “To say the staff and myself are motivated to get back at it is an understatement.”