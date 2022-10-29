Matt Johnson did not have small shoes to fill when he took over at Reeltown.
In 2016, Johnson took over the Rebels’ program from legendary head coach Jackie O’Neal, who in 27 years of coaching won 241 games, two state titles and 14 region titles and missed the playoffs only three times.
Easy enough, no precedent set there.
“Coach O’Neal had created quite a name for himself,” said head coach Matt Johnson. “He coached me. He was one of the main reasons I got into coaching. I knew the expectation.”
Before O’Neal, the Rebels were coached by Duane Webster, who in two stints as head coach won 218 games and a state championship. The two coaches make up two thirds of Reeltown’s stadium namesake: Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium.
“Coach Webster laid the foundation for tradition and set the standard,” Johnson said.
Reeltown hired the homegrown Johnson to take over from O’Neal, to continue on the tradition that had molded Johnson since he was a kid. It would be natural if it took some time for the program to adjust, or not hit as high as the men that came before him.
However, since Johnson took over, all the program has done is carry on the winning tradition
“The standard does not change, the expectation doesn't change,” Johnson said about taking the job. “You have to put your stamp on things. We are all torn from the same cloth, though.”
Compiling a 52-26 record so far in his career at Reeltown, Johnson has taken the Rebels to at least the first round of the playoffs in every year but 2020. In 2019, his team made the state championship and boasted five all-state players.
“This has been my own program, but there are a lot of things from coming up from coach O’Neal that have an impact on my program,” Johnson said. “The tradition is what makes this place what it is. For us to be able to continue that tradition, I think we have done a good job at that.”
This year, his team is off to its hottest start since the 2019 campaign, and is poised to do serious damage in the postseason.
So far this season, the Rebels are 7-1, with their lone loss coming in Week 1 to out-of-region Tallassee. The Rebels are ranked No. 3 in 2A ball, their highest ranking since Week 9 of the 2019 season.
Johnson said he measures his team’s overall success this year not against his schedule as a whole, but against the top teams in his region. Reeltown is undefeated against the region’s top three teams (the Rebels are No. 1) and are outscoring them 64-21.
“I think this is a good group we have,” Johnson said. “You take the top four teams in our region, the other three teams, and you look at that. Measuring ourselves against the top teams in the classification, hats off to our guys.”
Since the Tallassee game, where it looked like the Rebels were trying to figure out who they wanted to be on offense, Johnson’s squad has found its footing.
“We found something that really was not who we are in that game,” Johnson said. “We were able to go back and find who we really are. We could have run that same style of football all year long, but that is not what it is about. That first ball game exposed some things but gave us a bird’s eye view of what we wanted our identity to be.”
Reeltown did not play Dadeville in Week 2, with rainy conditions canceling the game altogether. So Reeltown played its second game in Week 3, where Rebels rebounded from their loss and pitched a 41-0 shutout against LaFayette. The identity had been found.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The LaFayette game is one of three total shutouts of the season. Since allowing 37 points to Tallassee, the Rebels have allowed just 52 points in seven games (7.4 points per game).
“We have obviously improved week after week,” Johnson said. “We still do not want to peak just yet. We are fortunate enough that that identity we found early has worked out for us.”
The stout defense for Reeltown is led by Zy Collins, Tae Martin and Arthur Woods to name a few. All three players listed have won at least one of the Outlook’s Player of the Week awards, along with numerous other nominations for Player of the Week.
On the other side of the ball, Reeltown’s offense is as explosive as it has been under Johnson.
The Rebels this year average 38.7 points per game, almost four and a half points better per game than the 2019 team. The offense has eclipsed 40 points or more in four of its seven games, including a 76-point record setting outburst against Barbour County. Almost weekly, Reeltown uses over 10 guys to carry the ball.
“Hats off to our guys on both sides of the ball,” Johnson said. “I cannot say that enough.”
In Johnson’s career, his teams at Reeltown average 30 points per game. In school history, the team is 131-5 when scoring at or over 30. In 2017, Johnson actually lost a game where the team scored over 30, though it hardly seemed to matter as the Rebels made it to the second round of the playoffs that year.
Johnson’s team this year is not the only thing gaining recognition, as the coach is on the watchlist for a potential Coach of the Year nod in 2A ball. While Johnson acknowledged it is an honor that his peers are recognizing him, he admits he is mainly just a leader. He does not tackle or throw touchdowns.
“I do not do this for me,” Johnson said. “Accolades and awards are nice, but it is about the kids. It is a reflection of the job everyone has done. If I get an honor, it is given right back to the team. This is a team deal. I have not played a down, I have only called very few plays. I just help lead.”
While Johnson’s team is successful on the field, their success is attributed to the hard work of his coaching staff according to the head coach. Plenty more goes into a week’s preparation, and the behind the scenes work his fellow coaches do is a huge reason for the on the field production.
“These guys come in Sunday afternoons, and we work into the night,” Johnson said. “We work all day, each and every day the whole week. This staff has done a wonderful job. After the first contest, we had to back up and evaluate everything. To change and do stuff like that, we have to put our egos aside. Our staff does a remarkable job.”
The job is not over for Reeltown this season, as the Rebels still have a Friday night date at Zion Chapel before hosting Thorsby in the first round of the playoffs.
If things go awry against Thorsby, Johnson said there is one word he would want his team to be remembered by: grit.
“We played a Highland Home team last week that outsized us and outweighed us at almost every position,” Johnson said. “That is what I told the team before that game. All the measurables, they got you. You want to talk about will to win or immeasurables? Then we are off the charts. That is the definition of grit. That is what these guys should be remembered for. This has been one of the funnest groups I have ever had.”
Johnson’s team is emblematic of himself, which in turn is emblematic of all the coaches that have come before him. Johnson’s tenure at Reeltown really did not start in 2016, but back in 1956 when Webster first coached the team.
In 2022, Johnson’s team has put together all the groundwork that has been laid since the late 1950s. Johnson wants to not be the coach that followed Webster and O’Neal, but wants himself and his team to be right beside them in the history books of those who cheer for the blue and white. This year’s squad could be the one to do it.
“We have something to prove,” Johnson said. “We do it week in and week out. If we continue to keep playing the way we are playing, this could be a fun ride.”