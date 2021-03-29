For a driver that hadn’t been in a NASCAR Truck series race since 2006, Martin Truex Jr. wasted little time showcasing his talent on the new Bristol Dirt track.
It was a race that had to wait until Monday following flooding rains on Saturday and a completely unsuitable race track on Sunday, but Truex Jr. took the first stage on a one-lap shootout, passing Sheldon Creed for the lead and seldom looked back enroute to capturing the second stage and of course the overall win.
It’s impressive, especially considering his prior dirt experience was a few charity events.
Truex Jr. led 105 laps of the 150 in the event, but there were a ton of cautions that helped as 15 of them flew throughout the race. Involved in some of the early mayhem was Kyle Busch Motorsport driver John Hunter Nemechek who finished the event in 39th place.
Even dirt track superstar and current Hendrick Motorsports driver in the Cup series Kyle Larson wasn’t without trouble as a late-race wreck ended his efforts early.
Despite picking up the win, Ben Rhodes was able to capture second over Raphael Lessard, Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe to round out the top five.
Grant Enfinger came home sixth with Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman, Austin Hill and Austin Wayne Self rounding out the top 10 respectively.
Other cup series regulars included Bubba Wallace (11th), Kevin Harvick (15th) and Daniel Suarez (17th).
If there’s a future race for Truex Jr. in the cards in the Truck series, it won’t be as pressing as it usually is. He finally won in the truck series, something he hadn’t done to that point in his career.
“Now that it’s out the way I don’t know if I’ll run anymore,” Truex Jr. said during post-race availability. “We’ll see what Kyle’s (Busch) got left open and it’d be fun to run another one or two if the schedule allows.”