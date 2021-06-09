When it comes down to longstanding names and legacies, Martae Wyckoff’s name has been synonymous at Benjamin Russell High.
However, that’s all going to change. Wyckoff is heading to Oxford and it marks the end of an era.
The decision to leave BRHS and the Alexander City School system was a difficult decision for him to make as well.
“The decision to leave was very difficult,” Wyckoff said. “I prayed on it and let God lead the way. Anytime that you go to a new place it'll take some time to adjust but the transition shouldn't be that hard because we did spend 17 years in the Calhoun county area.”
It will be emotional as well for Wyckoff during his move as he think about all the people he will miss at Benjamin Russell.
“It was very hard to leave BR after so many years because of the relationships that I had with so many great people,” Wyckoff said. “I couldn't have asked for a better place to work or such a great supporting cast of people to work with.”
Wyckoff’s name had been announced over the speakers as a player and then a coach. But if there was a time for him to say what he’ll miss the moss about the area, Wyckoff can’t really pinpoint any one thing.
“There are so many things that I will miss about this place I could go on and on about the good people of BRHS and the Tallapoosa County community,” he said. “I am blessed to have been part of such a great school system and community.”
With his focus turning to Oxford now, Wyckoff says that his new place of business has been very supportive of him and his family already at the start.
“I am blessed to leave one first-class school system and get hired at another,” Wyckoff said. “I'm looking forward to developing relationships at Oxford and being a part of another great community that supports education and athletics just like the Alexander City community.”
Wyckoff thanks Dr. Wilkinson, TC Coley, Mr. Tracy Mcghee, Pam Robinson and Dr. Beverly Price for being so supportive in my growth as an educator.
Wyckoff will coach the offensive line at Oxford.