Finding exciting offensive plays in Reeltown football’s 14-6 spring game loss to Wadley is like finding gold flakes panning dirt out of a river.
They’re in there, but they’re rare. Shortened quarters and a running clock narrowed the opportunities as well.
But for the difficulties the Rebels had at times moving the ball, one play by one player negated the need to slowly progress down the field.
Senior wide receiver Marcus Haynes took a slant route, stuck his left foot in the dirt, turned back to the outside with spectacular agility and shoved a defender to the ground before dashing more than 60 yards to the endzone.
It showcased all the abilities that will make him Reeltown’s most dangerous receiving weapon in 2021: his size, strength, speed and technical ability out wide.
“One thing that separates him is his physicality and how he uses his body,” Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson said. “He has developed into a good route runner, that was something that we had to improve on that I think he’s doing a good job of. But his physicality and how he uses his body is what he has really improved on. He’s also a really good blocker and he understands the position.”
Haynes isn’t an unknown entity for the Rebels at this point.
Last year his play landed him first-team All-Outlook, with his consistent deep-ball ability stretching defenses vertically to give Reeltown’s run and short pass-heavy offense more room to operate.
A rigorous training regimen aided his production.
“I’ve had to work hard in the weight room, put in extra work at home,” Haynes said. “Do everything I do hard, 100 percent.”
Johnson described the 6-foot-1, 200 pounder as someone who’s really embraced his physical development the past couple offseasons.
His contributions haven’t just been in the passing game as a result, he’s also been a key player at safety for the Rebels and also serves as a kick and punt returner.
“When I got here he was just a lanky kid,” Johnson said. “Now he’s 6’1, 200 pounds. He moves really well. He understands the offense. And he’s a very silent leader. There’s not a lot of hoopla with Marcus, he’s gonna come here, do his job and he’s turned out to be a really good player for us on both sides of the football and in special teams.”
That physicality also serves him well blocking on the edge to help spring outside runs.
Blocking isn’t the flashiest way for a receiver to make an impact, but it’s still something Haynes values in his game.
“It’s very important to me,” Haynes said. “If I don’t block, my teammates get tackled in the backfield. We lose yards. So I’ve gotta block, make sure they’re gonna get yards.”
Rolling into his senior season, Haynes is attempting to make his routes even crisper to increase his big-play abilities.
“Mainly I’m trying to improve my footwork,” Haynes said. “Getting myself open to make plays.”
He’ll get his first chance to make more big plays against rival Tallassee Aug. 19.