Being recruited during a pandemic has been a wild ride for Benjamin Russell senior Marcus Freeman, but the All-Outlook wide receiver has found a match in Hiram college.
“I’m blessed to say I’ve found a home and I decide to commit to Hiram Football. Thanks to everyone for the help and support,” Freeman wrote in a tweet.
Freeman’s decision came at the end of 2020 on Dec. 31, which Freeman said came with a purpose.
“I wanted to go into the new year accomplishing one of my goals and have a great start with the new year,” Freeman said.
Recruiting changed throughout the evolving pandemic and with it, Freeman’s plans. The top target wanted to go with friends and attend a few football camps to put his name out there to D-I programs, but it was difficult as he couldn’t find many camps.
“It was pretty difficult for someone who’s name isn’t out there and known about,” Freeman said. “The plan was for me and some friends to go to mega camps together, but with COVID we couldn’t find any, but the pandemic wasn’t going to stop me from continuing what I love.”
Freeman knows that preparing for college without being there yet comes down to connections with his coaches and future professors.
“I believe having a good connection with the coaches and the professors can help guide you,” Freeman said. “With the virtual tours like I went on with Hiram, I learned a good bit.”
As with many athletes when commitments roll in, teammates hand out their congratulations.
“They were all happy for me and congratulated me for being able to say all the hard work paid off,” Freeman said. “I wouldn’t make it without the great coaching staff and team.”
National signing day is planned for February 3, where Freeman plans to sign to Hiram College to continue his academic and athletic career.
I’m Blessed to say I’ve found a home and I decide to Commit to @Hiram_Football 🔴🔵⚪️thanks to everyone for the help and support @CodyGlenn16 @martaewyckoff @wildcatfootbal5 @RyneGallacher @BrutonKendrick @CoachDup__ @Coach_Mro #GoTerriers pic.twitter.com/zj6fivTLQ1— Marcus Freeman (@LilMark_17) December 31, 2020