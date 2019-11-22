Ashley Atkinson is searching for people who played on the 1948 Alexander City Wildcats team. Hamp Lyon was the coach at the time and P.B. “Skip” Yeargan was the assistant coach.
The 1948 roster included: Skeeter Tapley, Willie Frank Ray, Billy Buchannon, Harold Patterson, Gene Smith, Gerald Spraggins, Marion Funderburk, Richard Tapley, Glynn Brown, Stanley Sprayberry, Cecil Newman, Alton Wright, Wayne Marion, Jimmy Rigby, Robert Ray, Cleve Harrelson, Jimmy Glass, Henley Lett, Horace Pope, Louis Veazey, Lloyd Sellers, Chris Davis, Erskine Robinson, Billy Brown, Buddy Dean, Jack Spears, P. McCollough, Merrill Hill, Huburt Hill, Billy Smith, Billy Price and Jack Turner.
Atkinson played on the Summit High School football team which came to play the Wildcats in Alexander City.
