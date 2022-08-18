BRHSvsMA2022
Buy Now

Junior Malcom Simmons (15) rushes to the end zone on a trick play in a match  between Benjamin Russell High School and Madison Academy High School at Martin-Savarese Stadium on August 12, 2022.

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

Benjamin Russell junior Malcolm Simmons was named by 247Sports.com as a top player to watch in the 2022 season. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you