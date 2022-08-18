Simmons, along with 21 other football players, made up a list of some of the best talent the state has to offer. The list is also geared toward players who have interest towards, or have garnered interest from, Auburn University.
The four-star wide receiver has received quite a bit of attention ahead of his junior campaign, most recently spending time at Auburn’s Big Cat Weekend. Simmons did not receive an immediate offer from the school, but signs point to him soon being on the Tigers’ radar.
A few colleges have already offered the young star, including West Virginia, Arkansas and Liberty.
Simmons has been offered as a wide receiver, but plays free safety, receiver and some running back for the Wildcats.
In Benjamin Russell’s preseason game, Simmons had an interception at safety and a 40-plus yard rushing score at running back on a fourth down play.
In 2021, Simmons had 26 receptions for 774 yards and seven scores.
At 6’2, 180 pounds, Simmons has the size and speed to make plays all over the field. As a track athlete, Simmons partakes in the long jump, high jump and the 200 meter dash.
