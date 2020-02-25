Without looking at the scoreboard, there was no doubt which was the better boys soccer team in Benjamin Russell’s match against Pell City on Saturday but the Wildcats needed someone put the finishing touches on each attack in front of the goal.
Lucan Yates accepted the challenge and recorded two goals in a nine-minute span in the first half to help the Wildcats take the lead before finishing off the 3-0 victory.
“That’s what we have been trying to find,” BRHS coach Austin Teel said. “We have to find a replication of Luke Harvey from last year to have that goal scorer. We thought we had Lucan in it so seeing that start to get going is a good thing and hopefully a really dangerous thing with area play coming up.”
Yates grabbed his first goal in the 22nd minute with a powerful volley from 10 yards out off a corner kick from Zach Salter. Yates was at it again during the next attack as he latched on to a cross from David Thames and slid the ball to the left of the Pell City goalkeeper, doubling Benjamin Russell’s lead before the break.
Benjamin Russell (4-1-3) continued its offensive onslaught right off the bat in the second half as the Malik Bishop struck the post just 30 seconds after kick off. The Wildcats hit the woodwork twice more and recorded six shots on target in the first 13 minutes but they did not add to the lead until the 55th minute when Salter scored a header from close range, putting the Panthers away.
“Of course, it’s a confidence booster,” Teel said. “Throughout those two tournaments, that has kind of been a struggle for us so scoring three goals was huge (Saturday). I thought that third goal really showed what we have been working on in practice. And you knew it would be hard for them to come back from three goals down.”
Tate Reynolds provided the cross for Salter’s goal as he continued to be a problem for the left side of Pell City’s defense. Reynolds, who came off the bench, did not record a shot of his own but he was at the center of several movements, setting up teammates for chances throughout the second half.
“When he came on in the first half, he didn’t bring that spark so I was a little disappointed,” Teel said. “I told him before he got on in the second half we needed him. He showed it and that’s why I was very pleased with his performance.”
While seeing the scoreboard light up on their own side, Teel said it may have been even more important to secure a shutout. The Wildcats made several changes to its attack and midfield after going up 3-0 but the defense stayed intact as it recorded its second clean sheet of the season.
“That’s very important,” Teel said. “I told them at halftime we are on the upper hand but we want that extra goal and you want to keep that clean sheet. You have to keep a high pressure, what we call ‘hunting’, and I thought that worked well. We wanted a few more goals but overall I was pleased.”
At the heart of those clean sheets has been goalkeeper Campbell Woods. He was not called upon very often but he rose to the occasion when needed, recording four saves including two in the final two minutes of the first half to keep the momentum with the Wildcats.
“I think he has probably been our best player all season long,” Teel said. “The games we have lost have only been 1-0 so that shows what he is doing in the back and how he is organizing that defense. Campbell is playing great soccer right now.”