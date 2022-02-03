Longtime Reeltown head football coach Duane Webster passed away Monday at 90 years old.
Webster attended Reeltown for his first three years of high school, then took over the Rebels' football program in 1956. He led Reeltown for 26 years, accumulating a 208-64-9 record and continued to remain a prominent member of the community after his coaching career ended.
Webster attended Reeltown from 1943-1948 before graduating the next year at Tallassee high school. He went on to serve in the Korean War for three years, then graduated from Auburn University in 1956.
Following his graduation, he started his head coaching career with a Reeltown team that had struggled mightily over the five years prior. From 1951 to 1956, Reeltown only won five games and had an overall record of 5-36-2.
He instantly revived the Rebels and won six games in his first year as head coach in 1956. He then went on to serve in his first stint as the head coach for 14 consecutive years and compiled a 98-33-8 overall record.
Following a four-year stint at his other alma mater, Tallassee, he returned to Reeltown.
Webster’s second stint at Reeltown was nothing short of impressive. During his 12 last years at Reeltown, the Rebels had only one losing season and he led the team to seven or more wins in 11 of the last 12 seasons he coached.
His last four seasons at the helm were the most impressive. From 1984-1987, Reeltown had 11 or more wins each season and had an overall record of 51-6. In 1987, Webster led Reeltown to their first undefeated season and state championship.
That season, Reeltown beat Winston County, 9-7, in the 2A state championship. He was voted the coach of the year and then announced his retirement following the season.
Overall, Webster accumulated a 208-64-8 record at Reeltown with a state championship and a 10-29-1 record at Tallassee.
Webster has earned many accolades since his retirement, including being inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 1994. His name is also featured on Reeltown’s football stadium and in 2020, Reeltown renamed a portion of Highway 120 “Coach Duane Webster Highway.”
After Webster’s retirement, his assistant coach, Jackie O’Neal, took over for him and helped continue the dominant run that Webster started. O’Neal led Reeltown to a second and third state championship in 2001 and 2009 while winning 241 games over 28 years.