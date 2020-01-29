Despite what Reeltown girls basketball coach Will Solomon called a sluggish start, the Rebels picked up the pace in spurts to earn a Class 2A Area 8 victory over Central Coosa on Tuesday night.
Reeltown had a pair of long scoring runs to end both the second and third quarters and that helped it hold off the Cougars, who looked to make a push early in the second half. After trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half, the Cougars came out of the gate strong in the second half and cut their deficit to just 14 points. But that didn’t last as they were held scoreless for the final four minutes of the third quarter and Reeltown put up 13 straight points in the meantime.
“One thing with basketball is you can see if someone is just going to beat you, but don’t let them beat you by really just being bad,” Coosa coach Syreeta McKinney said. “There are things that we were doing — the turnovers, missing layups — that’s self-induced. I feel like we were beating ourselves. I told the girls at halftime, ‘In order to be successful in anything we do, we must understand that it starts with us first.’”
But while McKinney’s halftime message worked early on in the third quarter, Solomon had a similar message for the Rebels and their high-pressure defense lasted a lot longer. Much of what helped Reeltown (12-4, 6-0) go on its long run to end the frame was getting to the basket and drawing fouls in a game that became a bit heated. The Rebels scored six straight free throws followed by back-to-back putbacks during the 13-point run.
The result was Reeltown’s highest offensive output of the season.
“We got a lot of points off turnovers in the second half,” Solomon said. “That’s one thing I thought we did a lot better (Tuesday night) was anticipating passes on the press. We did a lot of good things (Tuesday) but the biggest thing we didn’t do was being mentally ready to play.”
Although Solomon wasn’t happy with the start, he was pleased with how his team finished.
“We were definitely sluggish and I told them before the game that a mark of a mature team is that they’re consistent in how they play,” Solomon said. “I was disappointed with how we started but the way we got into the flow of the game and got back into what we do, I was proud of them. But that kind of sluggish start, we just can’t do that.”
After getting a handle of their turnovers early Tuesday, the Cougars (2-12, 2-4) took a step back in the second half. They finished with 12 turnovers in the third quarter alone and a lot of that was thanks in large part to Reeltown’s defense. The Rebels finished with 11 steals, including five by Taniya Haynes.
“They got a good ball club,” McKinney said. “They have a skilled ball club and they have a group of girls that have been together for a while. They have a group of seniors who know one another and they have great team chemistry. I’m not going to take anything away from them, but I know there are just basic things we could’ve done better.”