Reeltown’s football program has some athletes, but none has been as active as Logan Dillard.
Dillard has been busy. From camps to practice and everything possible in between, Dillard has been busy making up for the lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, Dillard knows that the push to being at more camps is important for his future plans as he seeks to make up the lost time.
“It certainly hurt not being able to go and do camps since they were canceled last year,” Dillard admitted. “But I’m just trying to better myself.”
With this season coming up and heavy practice work being done during the spring, Dillard feels like he’s primed for a big season. As an offensive lineman, there are a lot of eyes on them but only for the running back and quarterback.
Dillard hopes to grade out above 95 percent on the offensive line.
“I’m expecting to do lots of things, I’m expecting to grade out on the O-Line above 95 percent, I’m looking to make first team All-State,” Dillard said calmly. “I’m looking to dominate my opponent every snap, I’m looking to help guide my team to a state championship also I’m looking to improve the guys around me with my attitude and work ethic.”
Dillard’s recruitment has not been too intense yet but he does have a few schools looking at him and his summer will remain busy. A number of camps are lined up and Dillard says that it will help with his college recruitment.
“I think camps are very beneficial to players,” Dillard said. “Not only do they help you better yourself but they help better your team because you come back as a better overall player. Also they help you build a name for yourself.”