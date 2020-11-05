The fish are still jumping on Lake Martin despite the cold front and local high schoolers have the hardware to prove it.
With school being out last Thursday and Friday, Benjamin Russell fishing coach Josh Williams took advantage of the opportunity and took his team out on the water a day early to test their luck and get a feel for the water. The extra time bode well for the Wildcats as they finished in second place by just two points to Holtville.
“We did pretty good,” Williams said. “We had the opportunity to fish more than usual with school being out because of weather. We only had one boat that wasn’t able to come because of the storm.”
Williams said the weather Thursday was completely different from the weekend weather but his guys were able to adjust on the fly and still get the job done.
“We had a good plan and pattern but when we got out on Saturday it was completely different than we prepared for,” Williams said. “Back-to-back cold nights so the water changed on us, but luckily our guys did a really good job of adapting to the cold weather.”
Brayden Pritchard and Camden Adair finished second place in individuals, helping boost the Wildcats into that second spot in the team standings.
“I was really proud all of them,” Williams said. “We finished second in both tournaments on the year, but we are looking forward to proving ourselves in the remaining three tournaments and hopefully take home first.”
Other local teams participated as well with Dadeville finishing third behind Benjamin Russell. Dillon Burns and Eli Pritchard finished as the top Tigers in individuals, finishing 10th. The top 30 were littered with Dadeville and Benjamin Russell boats taking top spots, but it was Reeltown’s Colt Adcock and Brody Ledbetter who took home first place in individuals with the next best individual group of Rebels placing 80th. The Rebels finished 11th as a team.
The next tournament will take place Nov. 14 on the Alabama River.