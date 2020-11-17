After going virtual last week to combat with the recent COVID-19, Central Coosa has suspended athletics including the basketball season opener against Verbena on Tuesday and Horseshoe Bend next Monday. According to Central Coosa athletic director Brett Thomas, the two games are being rescheduled for later on in the season.
Benjamin Russell also went virtual starting this week, but canceled last Thursday’s game last minute due to outbreak and back-tracing concerns. According to Wildcat boys basketball coach Jeremy Freeman, the team is suspending games and practice for this week but hopes to get back on the court sometime late next week if all goes according to plan.
In the meantime, Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville are continuing to attend school and play games as of right now.
Reeltown’s basketball season doesn’t begin until December. Officials said wrestling matches and basketball games will have limited attendance to 100 tickets per team. all tickets must be purchased on gofan.co.
Teams are encouraging parents to wear masks throughout the entirety of games to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance and so that teams will not have to keep rescheduling or canceling games all together.