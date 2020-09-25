Benjamin Russell and Horseshoe Bend’s cross country teams competed this weekend in the Volunteer Spirit Classic along with other Alabama teams.
The highlight for both teams was on the girls 5,000 meter runs, where Horseshoe Bend’s Rebecca Rasbury and the Wildcats’ Regan Ashworth finished in the top 10. Rasbury placed eighth with a time of 24:15.14, the highest for any General, while Ashworth finished third with an time of 22:36.91. According to Benjamin Russell coach Crystal Wellborn, Ashworth’s accomplishment comes as a big surprise considering it was her first-ever race.
“We had some first-time runners out there,” Wellborn said. “The goal of the first race is just for everyone to finish and everybody did that.”
Outside of Ashworth, the Wildcats had a tough day with only one other runner, Abigale Sims, finishing in the top 60 for females. The Wildcats finished 12th in the boys division and 5th for the girls, respectively.
Wellborn likes what she saw from her group but definitely feels like there is room for improvement before this weekend’s race at the Opelika Invitational.
“We need to start out more consistent and paced so that we finish strong,” Wellborn said. “We started a little too strong out of the shoot and it caused some of our runners to tire.”
As a whole, Horseshoe Bend finished much better than the Wildcats with multiple girls and boys placing in the top 60 for their divisions. The boys group were able to finish eighth with an average of 22:38 as a group, while the girls finished sixth with an average time of 29:45.
“I was encouraged about how our guys ran together,” Horseshoe Bend coach Emily Rasbury said. “They ran as a pack and you want that. Boy runners have to have much better times because it is so competitive.”
Rasbury believes the race was a big confidence booster for her female runners, who didn’t think they would place as well as they did.
“Our girls did better than they thought they could,” Rasbury said. “Of course we are always looking to shave some time off of our runs, but I was proud of them.”
Both teams are scheduled to race again this weekend at the Opelika Invitational.