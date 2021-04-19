Match Tracker at Talladega

Members of the Match Tracker Steel Challenge team show off the power of the tat at the World Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Friday, Apr. 16, 2021. [Submitted]

Last week 32 members of the Match Tracker shooting team, based in Alex City, attended the Steel Challenge World Championship in Talladega.

“Competitions are measured by how many guns there are and the Match Tracker team brought 82 guns out of the around 640” said Match Tracker team captain Vance Williamson.

Team members came from 13 different states. Four are members of the Alex City Shooting club; Vance Williamson, Don Bost, Eric Shears and Karl Sutterlin.

Steel Challenge Grand Mast Vance Williamson teaches Chief Videographer Jake Arthur how to shoot SCSA Steel Challenge. While practicing for worlds at Talladega. Vance Williamson Invited journalist Jake Arthur to practice with him.

Sutterlin walked away with three medals placing first in Super Senior Rimfire Rifle Open with a time of 71.1, first in Super Senior Pistol Caliber Carbine Open with a time of 84.92 and second in Super Senior Rimfire Pistol Open with a time of 94.73.

Kennedy Stewart from Autaugaville walked away first in her class “B” in Pistol Caliber Carbine Open with a time of 92.28.

Kaylee Shaner of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania earned first place in her class “B” in Rimfire Rifle Rifle Open with a time of 92.54.

Team Match Tracker takes home wins from world championship

