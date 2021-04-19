Online access to our web content is free for current print subscribers. Your Subscriber ID is the six digit number above your name located at the top, right side of your bill. If you don't have your bill handy, just call our Circulation Department between 8 and 5 at 256-234-4281.
Last week 32 members of the Match Tracker shooting team, based in Alex City, attended the Steel Challenge World Championship in Talladega.
“Competitions are measured by how many guns there are and the Match Tracker team brought 82 guns out of the around 640” said Match Tracker team captain Vance Williamson.
Team members came from 13 different states. Four are members of the Alex City Shooting club; Vance Williamson, Don Bost, Eric Shears and Karl Sutterlin.
Sutterlin walked away with three medals placing first in Super Senior Rimfire Rifle Open with a time of 71.1, first in Super Senior Pistol Caliber Carbine Open with a time of 84.92 and second in Super Senior Rimfire Pistol Open with a time of 94.73.
Kennedy Stewart from Autaugaville walked away first in her class “B” in Pistol Caliber Carbine Open with a time of 92.28.
Kaylee Shaner of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania earned first place in her class “B” in Rimfire Rifle Rifle Open with a time of 92.54.
1 of 4
Kaylee Shaner of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania earned first place in her class “B” in Rimfire Rifle Rifle Open with a time of 92.54 at the World Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021. [Submitted]
Kennedy Stewart from Autaugaville walked away first in her class “B” in Pistol Caliber Carbine Open with a time of 92.28 during the World Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021. [Submitted]
Kaylee Shaner, Karl Sutterlin and Kennedy Stewart, all placed for for Team Match Tracker at the World Steel Challenge Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Monday, Apr. 19, 2021. [Submitted]
Team Match Tracker takes home wins from world championship
1 of 4
Kaylee Shaner of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania earned first place in her class “B” in Rimfire Rifle Rifle Open with a time of 92.54 at the World Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021. [Submitted]
Members of the Match Tracker Steel Challenge team show off the power of the tat at the World Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Friday, Apr. 16, 2021. [Submitted]
Jake Arthur
Kennedy Stewart from Autaugaville walked away first in her class “B” in Pistol Caliber Carbine Open with a time of 92.28 during the World Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021. [Submitted]
Jake Arthur
Kaylee Shaner, Karl Sutterlin and Kennedy Stewart, all placed for for Team Match Tracker at the World Steel Challenge Championship at the Civilian Marksmanship Program in Talladega, Ala on Monday, Apr. 19, 2021. [Submitted]