The AHSAA State Track and Field events are in the books as local programs took part with Reeltown leading the way on the girl’s side as Dadeville’s boys program forged ahead for an 11th place result.
Even though the local programs missed out on titles, there were a number of athletes who ultimately took podium placements.
Reeltown girls led the way in the county with the girls’ program placing 10th overall in the event.
Dasia Keith took two third place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles (48.47) and triple jump (33-04). Keith was also able to earn points for the Rebels with two fourth place finishes in the long jump (15-11.50) and 100-meter hurdles (16.94).
The Dadeville boys program placed 11th overall in the event with Phil Dowdell placing fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.24). The 4x400-meter relay team placed fourth overall as well (3:41.39).
Jordan Ford placed fifth (2:03.20) in the 800-meter run while the 4x100-meter relay team (45.00) took fifth and the 4x800-meter relay team placed eighth (9:16.11). Reeltown’s boys program placed 17th overall with Zantjuan Knight placing third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.67) and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (42.84).
The Dadeville girls program placed 24th as a team behind Layla Grace’s sixth place finish in the shot put (29-03.75) and Nhylee Banks’ seventh in the shot put (20-03.75).
The Benjamin Russell boys program placed 25th as a team with the 4x100-meter relay team placing third overall (43.09). Malcolm Simmons took fifth in the high jump (6-04.00) for the final points in the event for the Wildcats.
Horseshoe Bend was also at state. Gavin Brazzell placed 15th (55.55) in the 400-meter dash. David Layfield placed 16th in the 3200-meter run (11:44.40) and 20th in the 1600-meter run (5:26.75). Trent Higgins placed 16th in the 300-meter hurdles (50.24) and Lane Costley (53.26) placed 19th in the 300-meter hurdles.