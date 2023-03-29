Julia Kison’s run through the Elks Free Throw Shoot competition almost ended before it ever began.
During one of the local, preliminary free throw competitions hosted by the Alexander City Elks Lodge, it took Kison until a sudden death overtime round to win.
From there, the wins piled up.
Kison, along with a handful of other area kids such Journey Brewer and Hudson Coleman, competed in this year’s Elks National Hoop Shoot Program. The contest is for youth aged kids to try and shoot 25 free throws, with the athlete sinking the most free throws moving along in local tournaments and eventually to tournaments around the country.
After winning her tournaments locally, Kison went on to win the district competition in Dothan and won another nailbiter at the state competition in Bessemer.
Winning by just two made shots, 20-18, the 11-year-old Kison was crowned one of three female state champions alongside three boys and earned the opportunity to compete in the southeast regional hosted at Valdosta State University this past weekend.
At Valdosta State, Kison competed against the 10U state champions from Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia for an opportunity to compete in the national finals in Chicago in April.
The young Kison led until the final shooter, ultimately finishing in second place, ending her run.
Julia is the daughter of Horseshoe Bend boys basketball coach Chad Kison, who travels, coaches and competes in basketball all year round.
The duo heard about the Elks competition through city league basketball games and thought they might as well try it out. If anything, it would be a good bonding experience.
“We weren't expecting anything really,” Chad Kison said. “After we won the first one, we started practicing. We shot free throws for a while. She enjoyed it and I got to spend time shooting free throws with my daughter. I would shoot 25 and she would shoot 25.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
That practice certainly paid off, as Kison earned quite the haul of memorabilia along the way.
The Elks awarded her with an Alabama State Champion warm up suit, along with an arm full of trophies and medals to commemorate her achievements at the free throw line.
The Elks also hosted a brunch and dinner in her honor along with covering travel and hotel expenses for the Kison family.
“This was one of the neatest things,” Chad Kison said. “They treated her like a queen. It was just such a cool experience.”
As for the experience of shooting free throws all on an island, Kison said he was extremely proud of how his daughter handled herself, but knew she had plenty of experience with the spotlight shining on her.
“Everyone is staring at her and she is just out there doing her thing,” Kison said. “Free throws win or lose ball games. But she also pitches in softball so she is sort of used to that being on an island.”
Free throws are supposed to be one of the easiest tasks in basketball, earning the free throw line the common nickname of ‘charity stripe.’
But whether you are an NBA veteran or just barely 11 years old, shooting free throws consistently is extremely tough.
“The whole gym is dead silent and you have four Elks guys judging you,” Chad Kison said. “You are truly out there by yourself. At the southeast regional, there were over 100 people sitting there judging you. For young girls and boys like that, to be able to go out and do that, it was pretty cool.”
Even as Kison was winning her way through the tournaments, she made time to make friends and grab phone numbers for girls she may see again in sundry leagues or Elks shoots in the future.
“She met some good friends down there and got their phone numbers for girls that like playing ball,” Chad Kison said.
One day, Kison may be suiting up in the red, white and blue jerseys for Horseshoe Bend, playing games before her dad coaches the boys. For now, she can wear her state champion warm ups. Maybe next year she will add to her collection.
“It was just a great experience for everybody,” Chad Kison said. “I was so proud of what she went out there and accomplished. She will definitely try it just to see what will happen. She loved the experience so we will definitely try it again.”