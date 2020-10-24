Winning isn't all black and white.
There's a gray area; it doesn’t always equal a ‘W’ in the win column. There are other ways to succeed in life — and on the football field.
Before Friday's win, Benjamin Russell was 1-7 on the season, falling short of its goal of moving into the postseason. Plagued with at least 23 injured players on their roster, the Wildcats have seen their fair share of adversity this season.
One former Wildcat knows it all too well, facing adversity not only at Benjamin Russell but at Mississippi State and now in the pros as an MLB pitcher. Kendall Graveman spoke at Benjamin Russell’s Quarterback Club meeting on Thursday, giving players, coaches and club supporters food for thought with his relatable speech.
In Graveman’s senior season as quarterback for the Wildcats, the 2008 team went 3-7 which felt like a disappointment to Graveman, who now-head coach Kevin Smith labeled as one of the biggest competitors he’s ever coached.
“Adversity creates toughness,” Graveman said. “Adversity also creates leaders and finally it creates winners. Winning doesn’t always translate to wins. Sometimes winning is telling your teammate you’re proud of them, even if you guys are competing for the same position. Winning is using our words not to demoralize each other, but to lift each other up.”
After graduating from Benjamin Russell, Graveman went on to play baseball at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 6-24 Graveman’s freshman season and by his sophomore season, Graveman had been demoted and taken off the travel team. Devastated by being considered a lower-tier player on his team, Graveman’s work ethic took off and by his senior season, he helped lead his team to Omaha to compete for the NCAA World Series before securing his spot in the MLB draft.
Graveman was selected in the 36th round by the Miami Marlins in 2012 but declined to sign with the team. In the 2013 draft Graveman was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round and spent some time in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in September 2014 with the Blue Jays.
Since then, Graveman has spent time with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs. November 2019, Graveman signed with the Seattle Mariners and he is looking forward to his time ahead with the team.
“I’m excited about my future with the Mariners,” Graveman said. “We have a young team and we are a talented group. For the next four months I’m going to be training in Birmingham then I’m off to spring training.”
Graveman said his work ethic and determination comes from his time spent at Benjamin Russell.
“The culture that’s here has always been here,” Graveman said. “This is a hardworking culture and a culture that gets things done. This program has a lot of wins and great people that have rolled through here. It’s such a special place for me to come back to, and without Benjamin Russell, I wouldn’t be where I am today and I truly believe that.”
In July 2018 Graveman underwent Tommy John surgery, which tends to be a career killer in the baseball world. Graveman’s speech on adversity was on full display during the time he spent out of baseball with the 18-month injury. As of August, Graveman made it public he has a benign bone tumor in his spine near his neck that had been giving him issues for the better part of 2020.
Despite the road blocks that continue to get in his way, Graveman pushes through and is a shining example of what it takes to be a Wildcat.
“What it takes to be a Wildcat is to not give up and to continue to press and fight, scratch and claw; do whatever it takes to win,” Graveman said. “That’s the way the program has been run and will continue to be run.”
Graveman said coming home humbles him, seeing his mother making sweet tea for the football team and his father being the godly man he is motivates Graveman to keep pushing no matter the obstacle in his path.
“There’s so many people that helped get me to where I am and I don’t have time to thank them all,” Graveman said. “My parents still live here and every time I come back the community is always so loving. People are always running into my dad and ask how I’m doing and are genuine. That means more to me than anything — the relationships I’ve built here. Plus it’s always fun to come back and see the same coaches still teaching. Seeing everyone when I come back is special to me.”
In the off-season, Graveman lives in Birmingham with his wife and children. He has been working hard to keep his arm in shape even during the COVID-19 pandemic. His plan is to be in Seattle next year and to pitch for the Mariners again. Graveman said he’s excited to begin his new role as a reliever after being a starting pitcher for most of his life.
As for the football team, Graveman’s message was well received and players seemed to be excited to go out and make a statement against Calera on Friday night in what was the final home game for seniors.