It was a cold, windy and somewhat dreary day for fishing last Saturday but that didn’t stop the local high school teams from taking to Lake Jordan for the second tournament of the Three River Throwdown.
Benjamin Russell, Dadeville and Reeltown all competed and all put at least one boat in the top 10 of the individual standings.
The Rebels had the best outing of the day as three of their boats placed in the top seven. Riley Mann and Colt Adcock led the way by bagging six fish weighing in at 12.32 pounds to capture fourth place behind three Holtville boats. Mann and Adcock were recognized as the Big Fish winners. Their best catch of the day was a staggering 4.24 pounds, which was more than a half pound larger than any other.
Brody Ledbetter and Brady Hurley teamed up for the Rebels and earned sixth place by catching a total of 11.51 pounds, and teammates Matt Knox and Adam Burton were right behind in seventh place with a bag weight of 10.82 pounds.
Having three boats place so high helped Reeltown earn No. 2 in the team standings.
Benjamin Russell also had a strong showing by placing fourth overall and the Wildcats’ best boat captured eight place in the individual standings. Jackson Kelly and Camden Adair teamed up to bag just over 10 pounds, finishing with 10.16 pounds, to squeeze into eighth.
Sitting just outside the top 10 were Jackson McMichen and Garrett Jones, who caught six fish weighing in at 8.6 pounds, which was good enough for 11th overall. The third best boat for BRHS was manned by Jacob Jones and Cody Suggs. The pair caught only three fish but still weighed in at 6.51 pounds — helped along by a big fish of 2.87 pounds. That earned Jones and Suggs 15th place.
Dadeville had only two boats compete, which caused it to take last place in the team standings. But both boats that fished did very well. The duo of Dillon Burns and Eli Pritchard captured fifth place overall. They had a six-fish total weight of 11.89 pounds and weren’t too far from the Big Fish award by catching one bass weighing in at 3.47 pounds.
The only other Tigers to compete were Gauge Daniel and Jordan Rambo. They teamed up to place 13th with a four-fish weight of 6.95 pounds.
After two possible tournaments, the Wildcats sit in first place in the Three River Throwdown, which serves as the fall tournament trail for area high school teams before they participate in their competitive season in the spring. But three of the seven teams in the throwdown — Holtville, Wetumpka and Dadeville — have competed in just one tournament thus far.