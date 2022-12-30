Jake Owens 1

Jake Owens stares down an Escambia defender on Nov. 4, 2022. 

 

 Submitted / The Outlook TAPHNE NELSON PHOTOGRAPHS

Jake Owens has had to make a lot of peace with his world. 

Jake Owens 3

Jake Owens celebrates senior night with his family on Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Taphne Nelson.
Jake Owens 2.

Jake Owens (75) poses with his fellow all-star offensive lineman at the AISA All-Star game on Dec. 2, 2022.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you