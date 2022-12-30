Jake Owens has had to make a lot of peace with his world.
His thin eyes are inquisitive and scanning, as if looking for a defender in every room. His enormous frame shows that he is capable of taking a few hits. He was always going to be a lineman. Sometimes, that is just how it is.
“I was the biggest kid on my little league team,” Owens said. “It has always been this way.”
Making peace with the fact he would always be designated to blocking for skill players, Owens set out on his path to be the best linemen he could be.
“When I was little, I did not like being a lineman,” Owens said. “But after hitting the crap out of somebody, and pancaking somebody, it is amazing. Now when I think about it, I would rather pancake 10 people than score 10 touchdowns.”
As a ninth grader at Benjamin Russell, he didn’t see any action on the field.
After ninth grade, his world would be turned upside down as he followed his father to Chambers Academy in LaFayette, 40 miles away from his home and friends in Alex City. His father would be the assistant headmaster, and Owens would be Chambers’ new lineman.
He made peace with that decision, and got to work.
“I just decided to go and move on with him,” Owens said.
His work did not pay off in his first year at Chambers, seeing his talents on the bench instead of the field. Chambers won state, but it was not because of Owens.
“We won state, but I just did not contribute,” Owens said. “I did not play.”
Many athletes take their feelings out on weights, and Owens followed suit. He was going to get as big as possible, and someone would have to notice.
Eleventh grade came, and what seemed like a grand opportunity to finally get his shot, his plans were changed yet again as he dealt with a concussion and its lingering effects that stalled any hope of him making his mark in his second to last year of high school.
Time to make peace.
His final shot at vindication on the football field came in his senior year. This was the last shot to do good on the promises he was making to himself about being the best he could be. If he could not make it work in his senior year, maybe it was never supposed to work. And it did not start pretty.
Chambers lost its first two games of the season by a combined score of 67-3. In his only shot at being the best version of himself, Owens and his team were blowing it. It is hard to make peace as a blindside blocker for a winless team.
Something must have changed for Owens and the Rebels, because his squad won its next seven games and secured a spot in the playoffs. Chambers dropped its final game of the year, but the path was set.
Owens was going to the playoffs. This time, he was contributing.
Chambers won its first game by crushing Escambia 56-12. The boys were rolling and things were paying off.
The Rebels lost in the second round of the playoffs by a field goal to Clarke Prep. Seemingly, Owens had put his hand in the dirt for the final time. He had pancaked his last defender and had finished out his career as best he could. Most could make peace with that.
“Twelfth grade was a sign of payback to everybody,” Owens said. “It was to everyone that doubted. In 11th grade, I didn’t really play, and nobody thought I would be any good. I completely flipped things around.”
It was not until the AISA named him to the first team offense that Owens realized he had one last game to play. He was getting another shot and a chance to prove that what he had been working towards was not for nothing.
“It was all about the work and the mindset paying off,” Owens said. “Even in ninth grade I was putting in the work. I wanted to get better and I wanted to start. I have always been the person to put forth the effort even when no one was around.”
Playing in an all-star game was quite the reward for all of his efforts, a completion of the full circle that Owens had made during his high school career.
“I was just shocked out of my mind,” Owens said of learning he would be an all-star. “The all-star game was so fun. It was really enjoyable, but it was also really challenging.”
Christmas Day had one last present in store for the senior.
Owens was named to the AISA watchlist for Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, something that Owens never expected or frankly knew was possible.
“My parents called me in and said ‘look,’” Owens said. “I was just blown away. There were so many good lineman. I felt like I was one of the best, but I was blown away.”
People had finally noticed Owens, and all he had done. It was never easier to make peace than after reading his name on Christmas.
He is one of three finalists who are up for Lineman of the Year in AISA football, with the winners being announced at the Mr. Football Banquet on Jan. 12 in Montgomery.
Win or lose, for Owens, this has been the vindication needed for not only his football career, but for his life. It was all worth it. Leaving Benjamin Russell, starting from the ground up, and only getting one year to showcase all that he had strived for had finally paid off.
“The mindset changed,” Owens said. “I had a high mindset, but after my 11th grade year, I took my mindset through the roof.”
Football collegiately is not in the cards for Owens. He is planning on attending Southern Union next year. Even if a school were to call, he may not even answer.
Sometimes in life, you have to do the best with the cards you are dealt. For Owens, he had to do the best with the offense he was given. He made good on his promises. He made his peace. Come January, he might just be rewarded again for it.
“It went pretty good I think,” Owens said about his journey. “I have some peace now that it is over with. I made my peace with the world. Now it is time to move onto other things.”