One of the biggest games Benjamin Russell fans look forward to is coming up this week, but fans will have to act fast if they want to see the Wildcats play at Clay Central on Friday.
Tickets are available to the general public from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today in the Benjamin Russell gym lobby for $8.
Fans must bring cash and pay with only exact change. Tickets are very limited.
Tickets were sold to trainers, BRHS Men & Women, band, cheer, dance, and football participants as priority on Monday.
Community support is much appreciated and important to the Wildcats' success, coach Kevin Smith said. The Wildcat fan base outnumbered the Huffman home team Friday.
"You can’t replace this community," Smith said after Friday's 44-26 loss to Huffman. "They support us no matter what. This is a growing process, but with their support we can get this program to where we want it.”
The Clay Central game is being played for its second year this season and a lot of hype surrounds it due to former Wildcat coach Danny Horn leading the Volunteers' program. TPI will host "Inside the Lines Live" at 6 p.m. at Clay Central on Friday breaking down area games along with the newfound rivalry.
Benjamin Russell's first home game will be Sept. 11 versus Helena at Martin-Savarese Stadium where attendance will be limited to 50% capacity.