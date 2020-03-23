I should be using my column this week to praise Bruce Pearl on another trip to the Sweet 16 or lamenting an early exit from the NCAA Tournament. Either way, the 2019-20 season was probably his finest coaching job since arriving at Auburn.
I should be reacting to the Tigers’ weekend series with Texas A&M at Plainsman Park. I should be wondering just how difficult a season it was going to be for Mickey Dean and the softball program after their subpar out-of-conference schedule. I should be talking about sports, which is what I do and have done in this fine paper for almost 10 years.
Unfortunately, these aren’t “normal” times and, at the moment anyway, there are no sports to talk about. This viral pandemic of the coronavirus has turned the world upside down and now we’re all navigating uncharted waters.
Perhaps shutting the world down is an overreaction. Perhaps it’s exactly the right thing to do. I don’t know.
I know trying to prevent the collapse of the American healthcare system is a good thing. Trying to prevent the death of some Americans who are particularly susceptible is appropriate as well.
The next several weeks will most likely be difficult and full of uncertainty. However, we as a country — as a species — will adapt and move forward and be better for it. In that, I am truly confident.
Let’s face it. Sports are trivial in the grand scheme of things. Who won a game or even a championship won’t truly matter as the years go by. It looks good on a banner or a T-shirt, but it becomes irrelevant in matters of life and death. I know that. You know that.
We still take college football very seriously here in the South. People absolutely love the NFL all over the country. I love practically all sports. I’ll pretty much watch any athletic competition. I even tuned in to some XFL games.
We spend an awful lot of time and money on something so trivial. Why? Because it entertains us. It motivates us. We experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. We are moved emotionally. There are so many wonderful attributes exemplified in sports such as cooperation, hard work and character.
Sure, some fans and competitors take it entirely too far, but for the most part sports enrich our lives.
In a lot of ways, they represent the normalcy of life. No matter what has been going on in my life, I could always turn on a game and get lost in it for a couple of hours.
For me, time is marked by sports. January is bowl season and the national championship game. February is the Super Bowl. March is the NCAA Tournament. April is The Masters and spring football. June is the College World Series. July is Wimbledon. August is fall practice. September to December is high school and college football.
I have realized this past week just how much sports I watch on television. It’s true — you don’t miss it until it’s gone.
Eventually, life will get back to “normal.” Until then, it might be time to catch up on that list of the 100 greatest novels or, better yet, have a real conversation with a loved one.
Life would go on if there wasn’t another sporting event for the rest of time, but that’s the kind of thing nightmares are made of to a guy like me.