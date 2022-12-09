On Friday, Benjamin Russell’s Leah Leonard committed to play college softball at Fort Valley State University.
“It means a lot to me,” Leonard said. “It means more than just getting to play softball. I finally get a reward for all the time and hard work I have put into playing softball. I finally get to say all my hard work has paid off.”
Leonard is the second Wildcat to sign to a college this fall, as Chloe Davis committed to play for Southern Union Community College in November.
Head coach Jessica Johnson was extremely pleased for Leonard, sharing the senior’s sentiment for hard work being rewarded by her college signing.
“We are so excited for Leah,” Johnson said. “Leah works so hard and is such a competitor. We are so proud of her in the classroom and on the field. While we will miss her tremendously, we can’t wait to watch her grow at the next level.”
Last season, Leonard was named to the Outlook’s All-Area softball team for her outstanding junior season. She hit .411 with 10 triples and four home runs while adding 15 stolen bases. She was also excellent in the hot corner as she played nearly flawless defense at third base all season.
Ever since she was a kid, Leonard had dreams of playing collegiate ball. As of Friday, her dreams became a reality.
“Going to school to play college ball has been a dream of mine,” Leonard said.
As for her goal for this upcoming season, with college all figured out, Leonard wants to finish her time at Benjamin Russell making as big an impact as she can.
“My goal is to aspire to be the best teammate and player I can be,” Leonard said.
