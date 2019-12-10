Benjamin Russell’s Layton Bradford, seated center, officially singed his National Letter of Intent on Monday morning to run track and cross country at Point University, an NAIA program in West Point, Georgia.
Bradford was looking at two other schools but said he wanted to stay closer to home.
"It’s also really Christian-based and they’re real nice there," Bradford said. "The coach is great; he’s really amazing, so it’s really the all-around school where I want to be."
Joining Bradford at his signing was, front row, from left, grandmother Donna Rohler, grandfather Jerry Bradford; back row, BRHS athletic director Pam Robinson, BRHS cross country coach Crystal Wellborn, Point track and cross country coach Gregg Mann and BRHS principal Dr. Anthony Wilkinson.