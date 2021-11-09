One local eighth grader came within one spot of a top-10 finish at a high school state championship cross country meet.
Horseshoe Bend’s David Layfield was one of 11 runners from Benjamin Russell, Horseshoe Bend or Dadeville who qualified for this weekend’s state cross country championships and he put on a showcase of what his future could be for the Generals, placing 11th in the Class 1A/2A championship race with a time of 17 minutes 42.31 seconds.
The next best eighth grader in the race finished 34th. Layfield’s time set a school record for the Generals.
He wasn’t the only boys runner representing the Generals, as sophomore Lane Costley took 53rd out of 160 runners with a time of 19:28.85. Heaton Scheler, another eighth grader, came in at 20:57.99 for 111th.
On the girls side, sophomore Rebecca Rasbury led the way — as she has all season — for Horseshoe Bend, recording a time of 22:50.1 to take 43rd out of 134 runners. Seventh grader Maddie Smith, the Generals’ other competitor in the event, placed 87th at 24:27.16.
Benjamin Russell had its own set of runners in competition at the Class 6A championships. Thomas Carver and Mark Butcher competed on the boys side, finishing 239th and 240th, respectively, while Haley Walker placed 225th in the girls event.
Dadeville’s Ziy McCowan capped his senior season by finishing 117th out of 163 runners in the Class 3A boys championships, recording a time of 21:10.08. Sophomore Emmanuel Pearson finished two minutes behind in 143rd.
The AHSAA state championship meet concluded the cross country season for the state of Alabama. Many area runners will compete in track and field this spring before returning to cross country next fall.