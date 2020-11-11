Although the Benjamin Russell girls basketball team was competitive for all four quarters down to the wire, the Wildcats relinquished the lead they held for the majority of the game in the final seconds to lose, 40-35, to Briarwood in Tuesday’s season opener at home.
It took a couple minutes for either team to score, but once Briarwood made its first two points, the Wildcats went on a defensive and offensive tear that left the Lions fighting for their lives.
Timira Lawson and KK McKinney were running the show in the first half with help from Taniya Davis who knocked down a couple corner threes to help boost the Wildcats to their halftime lead.
The second half was a different story for Benjamin Russell. After scoring 10 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second, the Wildcats were held to only 13 points in the second half, six of which came from Lawson in a last-ditch effort to save her team. Lawson and McKinney led all Wildcat scorers with 10 points apiece on the night.
“I feel we did well up until the third quarter,” Wildcat coach Latreisha Upshaw said. “We kinda ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and just weren’t hustling as much as we were earlier in the game.”
The fourth quarter saw the Lions use a full court press the Wildcats couldn’t seem to find an answer for, forcing turnovers on McKinney that led to quick baskets on the other end.
“We’ve got to work on our post game,” Upshaw said. “We didn’t play as good down low as I know they can. We shot the ball better already than we did last year and the year before. We are used to having a lot of post players, but this year we have to work harder.”
The Wildcats were emotional at the end of the game, feeling frustrated they let one slip through their fingers.
“I really love this team,” Upshaw said. “I’m really proud of the girls. I told them with how hard they have been working and the effort they’ve put into this, this team could be special this year.”
Upshaw believes some of the woes on defense can be attributed to switching defenses this season. Upshaw said her girls need some time to adjust after running the same thing for so long.
“This is our first year running man (defense),” Upshaw said. “Our girls are used to running zone, but I feel this year we have the personnel that we can run a man defense; we just need to tighten things up.”