After storming back to take a late lead against Central Coosa, Dadeville’s boys basketball team put the heat on defensively.
Tripp McKinley picked off a Cougar and was immediately fouled. Although he didn’t make his two free throws, McKinley’s steal sent the Dadeville faithful into a frenzy, including Tiger coach Jesse Foster, and two free shots by Jamarion Wilkerson on the next play secured a 64-56 victory over the Cougars.
Defense was the big focus for the Tigers all night and it was what ultimately secured the win. Dadeville (12-7) got a steal and fed the ball to Jay Patrick, who laid it in to take a 57-56 lead with 2:29 left to play. From there, Central Coosa (9-9) never led again.
“They have a heckuva player over there in Noel Jones and we played a box-and-one on him all night,” Foster said. “We had a little freshman (Phil Dowdell) on him, and he did a great job on him. We continued to stress defense because we knew if we played defense, we were going to be fine.”
Central Coosa shot the ball extremely well early on but coming down the stretch, the Cougars couldn’t get a couple of key opportunities. They were held without a point in the final 3:06 and that’s what led to their demise.
“We played a great game (Friday night); we just had some bad breaks at the end,” Central Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “It was nobody’s fault. We just missed a couple easy shots and that’s what made the difference.”
The height advantage for the Tigers also caused serious problems for the Cougars. Dadeville outrebounded Central, 39-32, and in the final moments, the Tigers never allowed Central Coosa to get more than one opportunity on the offensive end.
“We had to play our outside game because Dadeville is so big inside and we had our big guys in foul trouble,” Bell said. “I had a bunch of guards out there, and Dadeville is a tough team. I knew it was going to be nip and tuck until the fourth quarter and that’s what happens. It’s a make or miss game and we missed a couple and they made a couple.”
But Central Coosa certainly didn’t make it easy for the Tigers throughout most of the game. Dadeville took a lead on a 3-pointer from Tripp McKinley in the opening moments of the fourth quarter but the Cougars immediately responded. With only three minutes to go, the Cougars still were ahead after Casson Robbins hit a timely jumper. Foster called a timeout to settle his players down.
“I told them to keep playing defense,” Foster said. “They were going to keep shooting the 3 and we wanted to get Noel a little frustrated. He was gonna have to pass it off to his teammates and we just couldn’t give them but one shot.”
Dadeville got a great scoring spread with five players finishing with at least eight points. Dowdell led the way with 16 points, Patrick had 13, Jamarion Wilkerson contributed 12 and Eason scored 11. McKinley had eight points and a pair of timely 3-pointers in the final quarter.
“That joker is a pure shooter,” Foster said. “Even with somebody in his face, he’s just about always going to hit his shot. Our guys, we have a lot of shooters and he’s one of the best.”
Wilkerson stuffed the stat sheet. In addition to his 12 points, he had nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Although Jones still led the Cougars, he was limited under his season average and finished with 14 and he capped off a double-double with 10 rebounds. Robbins, Dequalon Thomas and Xavier Moon scored eight apiece.