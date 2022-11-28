Finn Henderson v Beulah
Finn Henderson adds some touch to a shot at Beulah on Nov. 28, 2022. The Rebels lost their season opener 57-53.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

In Reeltown’s first varsity basketball game of the year, the Rebels went toe-to-toe with Beulah before a late scoring run by the Bobcats sent the Rebels home with a season opening loss, 57-53.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

