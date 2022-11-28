In Reeltown’s first varsity basketball game of the year, the Rebels went toe-to-toe with Beulah before a late scoring run by the Bobcats sent the Rebels home with a season opening loss, 57-53.
The night started out hot for Reeltown, a team that looked nothing like a team playing its first true minutes of the season.
With only four practices under their belt, much due to Reeltown’s late postseason run in football, the Rebels lit up the court from beyond the arc.
Demetrius Brown started off 3-3 from downtown to see Reeltown to an early lead. He stepped into his first three, tying the game up at eight apiece. The next possession he connected on a triple, putting his team up by three. And again on the following possession, Brown found his stroke to help edge Reeltown to a comfortable 16-8 at the end of the quarter.
Finn Henderson added a pair of triples in the second quarter and Reeltown had all the momentum. By the end of the half, the Rebels were up 36-28, and it hardly seemed close.
Brown had 12 points in the half and Henderson had 15.
“We shot the ball so well in the first half,” said head coach Jonathan Gardner. “Our legs were fresh.”
Defensively, the Rebels were holding Beulah down in terms of shots, but the Bobcats found themselves at the line all game. In the first quarter, Beulah only made two shots from the field, followed by just six makes in the second quarter.
Out of the half however, things started to fall apart for the Rebels.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It was clear that as the game wore on, Reeltown simply was not as fresh as its opponents, who used back and forth runs down the length of the hardwood to slowly wear down the legs of their opponents.
“We are not yet in basketball shape, so we knew at some point the shots were not going to fall,” Gardner said.
One single play in the fourth quarter summed up the second half struggles for Reeltown.
With Beulah at the line, a Bobcats player made his first of two. His second however missed, sending the ball in the air for anyone to grab.
The Bobcats got the board, put it up and missed. They then got another second chance shot, put it up and missed again, but this time were fouled.
The Bobcats went on to make the pair and took a 50-48 lead in the waning minutes.
Jake Hornsby hit a nifty hook in the lane to put his team up 51-50, and Henderson tied the game at 53 all, but a late layup and free throws by Beulah doomed the game for the blue and white.
“We just did not get to the line enough tonight,” Gardner said. “We are not making excuses, though. We just have to learn the offense and trust it. We know we will be better moving forward.”
The Rebels have a few days to get more practices in before L.A.M.P visits Reeltown on Thursday.