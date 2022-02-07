At first glance, there isn’t much to discern between Reeltown and Beulah’s first two matchups in boys basketball this season and the one that occurred Monday.
The Rebels won the squads’ first two meetings by 27 and 14 points, respectively, dispatching of the Tigers by a comfortable margin.
Reeltown won again Monday in the first round of area tournament play to reach its area championship and qualify for the sub regional round of the state playoffs 53-43. But lost in that scoreline is the struggle and adjustment it took for the Rebels to break through offensively en route to the win.
In win or go home games, though, the victory is all that matters.
“At halftime we were just telling them to get in our flow of the game,” Reeltown head coach Jonathan Gardner said. “Run what we do. They changed up their defense, which you’re supposed to do this time of the year, and showed us something different.”
Freshman Finn Henderson scored a game-high 19 points for Reeltown. No other scorer for either side logged more than 13. Senior Marcus Haynes and sophomore Xavier Thomas both finished in double figures.
“Finn did exactly what we said, and he got us going,” Gardner said.
Haynes sparked the stint that sealed the game for Reeltown.
With the Rebels leading 21-20, the forward drew a foul and knocked down two free throws, stole the ball in the backcourt, finished an and-one layup and hit another free throw to make the margin 26-20 midway through the third quarter.
Beulah battled back thanks in part to a bucket by Lajalean Fitzpatrick, cutting the edge to 27-25, but from there Reeltown launched a 9-0 run that lasted 87 seconds into the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. Haynes added another five points during the stretch.
The advantage never again fell below single digits.
“We were dragging all through the first three quarters and we finally woke up in the fourth quarter,” Gardner said.
It was Henderson who held the team in early, however.
Reeltown limped out of the gate offensively with 16 points spread evenly across its first two quarters, with Beulah rolling out a 1-3-1 zone trap look that they hadn’t shown the Rebels previously.
The freshman tallied 11 of those 16.
“They were in a 13 trap,” Henderson said. “So our point guard, [our forwards] would set the screen and he’d just pass it to me on the roll. I’d just shoot it, get fouled and make the free throws.”
This year has been a maturation process for Henderson.
Playing a significant and ever-increasing role in his first season at the varsity level hasn’t been without its challenges. But the lanky guard said he’s relied on Gardner and the team’s senior leaders to push him through.
“Throughout the year I’ve been catching up to varsity, how everything moves and the speed of it,” Henderson said. “Last year I was on the middle school team so it took me some time to get used to that.”
With the victory, Reeltown clinched a berth into the sub regional round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs next week. Wednesday is what the team’s sights are set on right now, though — an area championship showdown with Dadeville awaits.
“We’ve got to play tremendously better than we did tonight, especially on defense and the way we rotate on offense,” Henderson said. “Just go out there, play our game and slow it down, we’ll come out with a win.”