Down 22-14 in at halftime, the Panthers went on a second-half surge that saw Elmore County’s Kelly Green shoot free throws in the final seconds to secure the comeback win, 40-36.
“We started off in zone (defense) even though we want to be a man team,” Elmore County coach Rodney Taylor said. “At the half we switched to man and we went on a 13-2 run and I attribute that to the defense. At the end one of my seniors, Kelly, turned the ball over but she didn’t hang her head and stole the ball on the inbounds pass. They fouled her and she made the two free throws that put us up by two. The defensive effort and switching to man gave them (Horseshoe Bend) a lot of problems and is definitely what led to the comeback.”
Despite the loss, Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs was proud of her team’s effort in the first game of the season. Plus, the Generals had to hit the court for their season opener minus a few starters.
“I think we played well being down three players,” Meigs said. “I’m very pleased with the way we played especially for the first game and playing against a better school. We’ve got to get in better shape being down some girls because I think we just ran out at the end.”
Moving forward, Meigs said her older players will need to reel in the younger girls when things get chaotic on the court like they did at times Friday night.
“I think they all played well and played together,” Meigs said. “I think having older girls helps because they can come in and slow the pace down for the younger girls, especially when things get crazy.”
Horseshoe Bend ran out of gas in the second half and was looking for someone other than freshman Reagan Taylor to make a play, which is what helped the Panthers make their comeback.
“We have things we need to improve on,” Meigs said. “We need to work on making better passes and slowing the game down to our pace and not the other team’s pace, especially in a tight ballgame. Once we get in better shape, we will be able to put more pressure on people.”
Elmore County showed signs of improvement with each passing quarter Friday, which is what Taylor said he was most proud of after the game.
“The scoreboard doesn’t always tell the story,” Taylor said. “You can win by 30 and not get better and walk off the court in a five-point loss and leave a better team, so that’s what we want to see — don’t focus on the scoreboard, but the game itself and improve as an individual and as a team.”
Taylor said the Panther offense needs some work, but the second-half defensive adjustment could be the difference maker in a lot of games throughout the season.
“We took a lot of good shots (Friday night) that didn’t fall, and that happens, but we’ve got to shoot better,” Taylor said. “We have to convert more layups around the basket but other than that we played hard, battled and competed. Our offense needs to improve but good defense is what this team is going to live and die by this season.”
Both schools are happy to have played one game in a COVID-based world, but Taylor said he gave his team food for thought while the game went on.
“I told them not to take this for granted because we never know when it could be taken,” Taylor said. “We aren’t guaranteed another game after this one, so take advantage of every opportunity and give everything you have because we don’t know.”