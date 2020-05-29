As I have gone through my list of greatest games, I’ve reached as far back as 1990 and as recently as 2004.
Clearly, time has an effect on my perception of everything and football games are no different. I’m naturally more nostalgic about games that happened long ago. Don’t get me wrong, they were truly great games, but I wonder how my perception will change in another 30 years?
I suppose that’s what makes this next game so remarkable.
The 2019 Iron Bowl needed no time at all to simmer in history. It was an instant classic before the final second ticked away in the first half or was put back on the clock and ticked away again. The game truly had it all.
There were nine lead changes, two pick sixes, endless controversial calls, a kickoff returned for a touchdown, a field goal off the upright and multiple Nick Saban tantrums.
Oddly enough, this was the first time in seven years the winner of the Iron Bowl wasn’t going to Atlanta for the SEC title game. No. 5 Alabama still had an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, but there was far less national implication than normal surrounding the game.
No. 16 Auburn defeated Samford the week before but had lost to Florida, LSU and Georgia during the season. The offense had been horrendous against all three opponents.
I don’t believe Auburn or Alabama ever need any extra motivation for an Iron Bowl, but the Tigers certainly played their best offensive game all season against a quality opponent. If Gus Malzahn could figure out how to prepare, motivate and game plan every week like he does against Saban once a year, Auburn would hardly ever lose a game.
It was an absolutely gorgeous late November day with the temperature in the mid-70s. I thought Auburn had a reasonable shot at pulling an upset because of its great defense, but I was very concerned the Tigers wouldn’t be able to score enough. As usual, my analysis was spot on — that’s sarcastic as it ended up being the highest scoring Iron Bowl in history.
The game started a little slow with each team feeling out the other. The Tide took their first possession down for a field goal. The Tigers answered after a couple of possessions with the first touchdown. At the end of the first quarter, Auburn led, 7-3.
Then, the floodgates opened and the most incredible quarter of football I have ever seen transpired. There were unbelievable swings of momentum and 48 points were scored.
Just when one team thought it had the upper hand, the other would somehow take control. Auburn ran an interception back for a touchdown. Alabama countered with a kickoff return for a score. Jaylen Waddle became an Auburn nightmare and Anders Carlson couldn’t miss from anywhere on the field.
Things settled down in the second half, but every possession was incredibly intense.
Obviously, Zakoby McClain’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter was the biggest play of the game, but Shaun Shivers’ touchdown run through Xavier McKinney midway through the fourth quarter was the game-winner.
This matchup was just so much fun.
I rarely ever enjoy the Iron Bowl. I usually just want it to be over. The enjoyment or despair comes afterward. I enjoyed this game.
It instantly became one of my all-time favorites and will only get better with time, I’m sure.