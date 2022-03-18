A pass from a free kick slipped off slick grass and the foot of Wetumpka’s Ethan Ingram onto the always-hustling cleats of star Benjamin Russell striker Tate Reynolds.
With 10 seconds remaining and his team down 2-1, nothing stood between the Wildcats’ most prolific forward and a game-tying goal but Wetumpka goalie Jerry Ingram, Ethan’s brother.
Reynolds ran past the penalty dot and fired a shot to Jerry Ingram’s right. The keeper dove and deflected the ball outside the box, then welcomed a mob of teammates as the clock hit zero.
“It was a one-on-one situation, I picked the right side,” Ingram said. “It was a great save. There’s nothing more I can say about that. That was a great save. I redeemed myself for letting the first goal go in.”
The Indians bested Benjamin Russell 2-1 after trailing 1-0 at halftime Thursday at Martin-Savarese stadium in Alexander City, getting goals from Ignacio Vilaseca Berenguer and Dawson Bouthillette in the final 40 minutes.
“I was just praying to God [when Reynolds broke away],” Wetumpka coach Stephen Horn said. “I go down on my knees, I’m just not looking. And Jerry makes a great save. He’s not been perfect this year, but he came through when it mattered most. This was an area game, and we’ve never hosted a playoff game. If we win the area, we host a playoff game.”
Horn added a shoutout to Brody Worrell for his leadership.
Benjamin Russell’s lone goal came from freshman attacker Everardo Rodriguez, who played a ball from near the endline left of goal into the right side of the net beyond Ingram, taking advantage of a miscommunication between the goalie and one of his center backs.
“We started off the game pretty well,” Benjamin Russell coach J.D. Atkins said. “Played a pretty solid first half, we’re up 1-0 at the half. Kind of let off the gas a little bit. A little slow to some 50/50 balls, a little slow to challenge some things. When you do that, things tend to not bounce your way.”
Berenguer’s goal followed just four minutes into the second half.
A corner bounced between a couple players before the midfielder got his own head to it from point-blank range and dusted off the equalizer.
“To be totally honest, we dominated this game from start to finish, I think,” Horn said. “We got unlucky with one goal. But other than that, we dominated the entire game. Probably should have had more chances. [Benjamin Russell] played really good defense in the back, they have a sweeper, that No. 7 on their team [Reynolds] is really good.”
Then the slugfest began. Literally, as two players nearly came to blows and received yellow cards with 21:40 remaining in the contest.
A Wetumpka free kick ensued, which set up a shot from just outside the 18-yard-box that Benjamin Russell keeper Jackson Kerley made a spectacular save on.
The rebound went right to Bouthillette, however, and he squibbed a roller into the vacated net to put the Indians up 2-1 with 21:20 to play.
“We’ve just got to learn it’s an 80-minute fight,” Atkins said. “We’re close, we’re getting better, we’re improving. We’re not where we want to be at all. And it’s gonna come with time, experience, growing and understanding the demands of an 80-minute fistfight of a soccer game.”
Kerley made a number of stellar saves to keep the Wildcats in striking distance, but it wasn’t enough to produce a win for his team.
“I thought he played his tail off,” Atkins said. “Jackson’s not one that I ever have to doubt. I thought he played good enough to have a clean sheet tonight. The first goal was not on him, that was a breakdown defensively. The second goal he makes a heck of a save laying out for it, unlucky bounce, ball trickles over and we’re out of position. Have a chance to clear it and don’t.”
Wetumpka gained a leg up in area play with the win, going to 1-0 in the three-team grouping. Now at 0-2 in the same area, the Wildcats will look toward their April 12 rematch with the Indians to get back in competition for a playoff berth.
Both teams return to the pitch Saturday, with Wetumpka welcoming Stanhope Elmore and Benjamin Russell hosting Pell City.