The night ended the same way it started for Horseshoe Bend.
A fourth-down pass to the end zone from 42 yards out with as many seconds left on the clock put Fayetteville up for good on Friday night. Horseshoe Bend is still winless following the 28-21 loss at home.
Nonetheless, the heartbreaking defeat is a learning moment for Horseshoe Bend head coach Jeremy Phillips’ team.
“It's one of those things you gotta learn from,” Phillips said. “We’re a young team, we only have four seniors. That’s just something we got to learn from and can’t let happen again.”
Similar to its final drive, Fayetteville took a shot down field to start the game. It was a classic flea-flicker, where Wolves quarterback Pacey Deloach took the pitch back and tossed a long ball to his brother, Zeke Deloach, who trotted into the end zone for a 70-yard score.
It put the visiting team up 7-0 and quieted the home crowd for the first time.
It wasn’t long before the Horseshoe Bend faithful were back on their feet cheering, though. The Generals’ offense orchestrated a five-play, 53-yard drive to answer Fayetteville, with Holt Tidwell punching it into the end zone for a Horseshoe Bend touchdown to cap off the drive.
The extra point was missed and Fayetteville held a slight edge, 7-6.
Despite being burned on the first play from scrimmage, Phillips’ defense had a quick turnaround and locked down the Fayetteville offense for the rest of the half.
The Generals limited the Wolves to 64 total yards of offense for the remaining minutes of the half.
Offensively, a balanced rushing attack is where Horseshoe Bend found its success early on. The Generals had five different players get touches in the first half, totalling 135 rush yards at the midway point.
Leading the Horseshoe Bend offense was Gavin Brazzell, who scored the second touchdown of the evening for the Generals. Brazzell was Horseshoe Bend’s leading rusher, finishing the night with over 150 yards on the ground over 15 carries.
“He’s one of our senior leaders on our team,” Phillps said of Brazzell. “I’m proud of him and all of our guys. I thought they played their hardest tonight and they laid it out on the line.”
Horseshoe Bend took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
After Fayetteville tied the game at 14 a little over midway through the third quarter, Horseshoe Bend took its final lead of the night with 32 seconds remaining in the third. Brazzell scored his second touchdown of the night, putting the Generals up 21-14 heading into the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Generals, the defense they had sustained in the first half didn’t carry over into the second half. The Fayetteville offense made adjustments and hurt Horseshoe Bend through the air, especially in the final quarter of play.
Most of Pacey Deloach’s second-half passes were for large chunks of yardage, including the game-tying and go-ahead drives. He finished the second half with 169 passing yards and two touchdowns.
“[Deloach] did a great job of keeping the play alive and scrambling around,” Phillips said. “[Fayetteville’s] receivers did a good job of finding open grass. They made plays, threw good passes and caught them. That’s what ended up getting us.”
With the game tied at 21 apiece and just under four minutes to go, Fayetteville regained possession of the football at its own 43-yard line. A few rushes put the Wolves into enemy territory at the Horseshoe Bend 43-yard line.
Pacey Deloach was pressured and threw a couple incomplete passes that set Fayetteville up with a fourth-and-nine, 42 seconds remaining.
Deloach took the snap, his offensive line gave him time to throw and he did. He stepped up in the pocket and unloaded a ball to the end zone, which was caught by Levi Phillips for the go-ahead score.
Horseshoe Bend went quiet for the final time.
However, Phillips believes his team is making strides in the right direction.
“From the first game to tonight, it’s obvious,” Phillips said. “I thought we came out and executed well. There were a couple breakdowns that led to touchdowns for them. Other than that, I was pleased with the effort we played with and the enthusiasm we had.”