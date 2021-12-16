There are times basketball teams can take over a game with rebounding, but to see an individual player do it is rarer than alligators in the Arctic.
But that’s exactly what Reeltown senior forward Makayla Langston did Thursday.
Langston logged a terrorizing 28 rebounds and tacked on 21 points at Horseshoe Bend.
“Coach Solomon always tells us to block out and jump, so I just keep that in mind,” Langston said.
Behind her efforts and those of Demetria Brown and Yonna Kimble, the Rebels edged away from the Generals for a 66-57 victory heading into winter break.
“Horseshoe Bend, they’re going to play hard for 32 minutes and get after it,” Reeltown coach Will Solomon said. “I think Makayla really rose to the challenge there down the stretch.”
Kimble and Brown tallied 22 and 17, respectively.
A previously injured sophomore Reagan Taylor made her return for Horseshoe Bend and picked up 19 points, 11 coming in the second quarter, while sophomore Nadia Brooks added 20.
“I could tell [Taylor] still wasn’t 100 percent, but that threat to score was there,” Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs said. “It took some of the pressure off of Nadia.”
A 3-pointer from Brooks slashed Reeltown’s lead to 56-53 with about five minutes to play, marking the first time in the second half that Horseshoe Bend was within a possession.
Brown worked to quell the Generals’ momentum by splashing a triple of her own.
“With our bigs in there and Demetria able to score from the outside as a threat, it’s just like in football in football when you spread the whole field,” Solomon said. “When you’ve got somebody who can drain a 3 every now and then, they’ve got to defend it.”
Taylor cut to the rim for an open layup on Horseshoe Bend’s next possession, but that’s where Langston took control for Reeltown.
She stuck back one of her teammates’ misses to re-extend the Rebels’ advantage to six. The next time down the floor, she caught a post feed and finished over a trio of General defenders to set the score at 63-56.
“A lot of it is just our post players finding a way to get open,” Solomon said about the team’s improved passing in that area. “That’s the thing. At times tonight we didn’t play really good, fundamental basketball, made bad passes, one-handed passes, cross-court passes. That’s one thing I keep emphasizing to the girls, no matter what’s going on in the game, be fundamental. Move your feet on defense. Step to your pass.”
Langston practically played volleyball with herself for the next bucket. Pulling in another offensive rebound, she missed three putbacks in-a-row, pulled down a fifth offensive rebound on the possession and finally banked it home to make it a nine-point ballgame with less than two minutes to play.
“Makayla really stepped it up, especially in the fourth quarter,” Solomon said. “A lot of people don’t notice it too, sometimes she and Yonna handle the ball against the press. It really helps to have players with that height that can handle the ball like that.”
Horseshoe Bend fell behind early in Thursday’s contest but worked itself back into the game as the half came to a close, in part behind the shooting efforts of Taylor.
“We waited until two minutes to go in the second quarter to play and we can’t do that,” Meigs said. “I have a few that can score points, but if we get behind it’s hard for us to catch back up. But they played a little better the second half, I was more impressed with that and their hustle in the second half. We just hurt ourselves a lot.”
Horseshoe Bend returns to the floor Friday at Wadley.
Reeltown moves into Christmas break with a 6-1 record. It will resume action Jan. 4 against LAMP.