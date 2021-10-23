Horseshoe Bend senior running back Gavin Brazzell returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown Friday against Lanett.
That play gave the team a taste of what it’s like to have a lead against the Panthers, who have dominated most of their opponents en route to an 8-2 record this season with four games in which they scored at least 50 points.
The flavor didn’t linger long. Lanett responded with 57 unanswered to notch a 57-7 victory against Horseshoe Bend Friday.
“Wasn’t a good night for the Generals,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said.
Siri Hedreen / The Outlook Lannett takes down Horseshoe Bend at Battle Stadium Friday.
Brazzell’s scoring jaunt opened what turned out to be a disastrous first quarter for Horseshoe Bend.
The Generals fumbled three times before the period ended, falling behind 29-7 in the process.
“When you’re playing a good ball team, which Lanett is, it’s just kind of tough,” Phillips said. “There were matchup problems all over the field. They exploited some. For us to win this ballgame, we had to play, pretty much, a perfect ballgame and we didn’t.”
Horseshoe Bend trailed 43-7 by intermission, but Phillips enjoyed the second-half effort he saw from his team.
The Generals pieced a few decent drives together and held the Panthers to 14 points in the final 24 minutes.
“We didn’t really give it our best shot, but the guys didn’t quit all night,” Phillips said. “That’s the main thing. It’s about playing hard and doing what we do.”
A loss that may loom larger than the one on the field is an injury to star linebacker Rylan Sharpe, the squad’s normal fullback who took over quarterbacking duties after an injury to sophomore starter Luke Jones.
X-rays are being done on his wrist to determine his status for next week, the final game of Horseshoe Bend’s season. Senior Holt Tidwell, who has some high school quarterbacking experience, filled in as the Generals’ third-string gunslinger after Sharpe was taken off.
Horseshoe Bend will close its season at Woodland next week.
“I told the guys, ‘We’ve got one game left. It’s time to leave it all out there,’” Phillips said. “We’ve got Woodland, they’re a good ball team, they’re physical just like us. We need a good week of practice. Hopefully we show up next week and send the seniors out on a good note.”