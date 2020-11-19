Dozens of locals and businesses have teamed up, raising money and prayers for Dadeville native Maddie McClendon who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer in October at the age of just 18.
One of the businesses to jump on the bandwagon to help is Lakewinds Golf Course as it will host the McClendon Family Scramble at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Lakewinds. Teams will be limited to groups of four with a $75 buy-in per person. Lunch will also be provided to those who participate.
All proceeds will go to the McClendon family as they deal with the hardships cancer brings with it, giving them time to focus on the important things like time with Maddie, who started chemotherapy last week.
Lakewinds Pro Shop assistant David Jones is in charge of helping organize the event and said helping raise money is what neighbors are supposed to do in times of need.
“The inspiration behind it is an 18-year-old girl with ovarian cancer,” Jones said. “To me, that’s what friends and people do in someone’s time of need — to help them anyway you can. Superintendent (Matthew) Keel said we could do it, so here we are out here trying to raise awareness and money for Maddie.”
Jones said if 20 teams participate in the fundraiser he will feel like it was a huge success. Jones is hoping the community rallies together to show off the power of everyone coming together for such a good cause to one of Dadeville’s own.
“We don’t want to put a dollar amount of what we want to raise because we want to raise as much as possible,” Jones said. “Whether it’s a quarter or $1,000, we will take any amount and all of it helps.”
According to Jones, this is the first time in the year he has been with Lakewinds they’ve done anything like this and hopes to continue to do more events like the McClendon Family Scramble to help others in the community who need it.
“It’s truly amazing all the teams participating and people sponsoring holes,” Jones said. “There have been a good number of people reaching out, wanting to help in some kind of way and we are appreciative of that. Everyone is trying to do their part when it comes to prayers and raising money.”