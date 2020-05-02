The doors will be closed at Lakewinds Golf Course on Monday but not for long.
Members shouldn’t think the closure has anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic — as many other businesses and services are without work during this time. Instead, Lakewinds is simply going through its biannual aerification process and it’s better done without anyone on the course for one day.
Lakewinds will reopen Tuesday.
“With the whole process, there’s a lot going on,” Lakewinds Golf Course superintendent Matthew Keel said. “It’s better to make sure that we take our time during this process and do it the right way. If you get in a hurry, that’s when things can go south. Things tend to tear up and this is a big necessity for our greens.”
According to Keel, the aeration consists of pulling small cores of soil from the ground to allow the release of moisture and promote gas exchange in the soil. Lakewinds takes this a step further and does what’s called a deep tining process, meaning the pulled cores — or essentially small holes — are 6 to 7 inches deep in the greens.
“We’ll also have somebody come in and do a mat drag, a top dress and a verticut on our greens,” Keel said. “We have six or seven people lined up to be part of the process and it really takes all day.”
The purpose of all this is to strengthen the root system and increase oxygen levels in the soil, which ultimately creates a healthier, smoother and firmer playing surface.
“We understand that (the process) creates a rougher playing and putting surface for a short period of time and we apologize for that inconvenience,” Keel said. “However, keep in mind that it will create even better playing conditions for future visits.”
This process is done twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall — and is typical of all golf courses to maintain the playing surface throughout the year.