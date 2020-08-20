Lakewinds Golf Course hosted its annual City Invitational Tournament this weekend, crowning a champion for the overall tournament as well as the senior division.
Ryan Segrest was the winner of the tournament while Lynn Harrelson took home the hardware for the senior division. Segrest received high praise from course superintendent Matthew Keel.
“Segrest had a great weekend,” Keel said. “He was two strokes away from the course record even with a bogey and double bogey.”
Segrest took home the trophy Sunday with a 12-stroke win over second-place winner Sawyer Scott and third-place winner Mitch Joiner.
Segrest started off Saturday hot and stayed that way for the weekend besides a slight slip-up on the fourth hole when he shot double bogey. After the double bogey, Segrest was a machine, shooting for birdie and par on nearly every hole. The bulk of Segrest’s impressive work came on Day 2 when he got a better feel for the course and weather.
The same could be said for Harrelson, who also did most of his heavy lifting on the second day of the tournament.
“We had a good turnout,” Keel said. “We’ve been hosting the tournament for over 20-plus years now and it never disappoints.”
The tournament was a success in Keel’s eyes and he is already looking forward to next year’s event.
“This year was tougher to prepare for,” Keel said. “With COVID-19 and everything that comes with it like social distancing, it was an obstacle but we overcame it.”
With the pandemic in full swing, participation from senior citizens was down compared to the usual turnout, but that didn’t stop Lakewinds from having a fun and relaxing weekend on the course.
“I’d like to thank everyone that came out and participated,” Keel said. “A special thank you to our incredible staff for maintaining the course throughout the weekend.”