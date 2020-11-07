Hiking season can be year-round in the Lake Martin area as trails abound, and what better way to end a tough year than to get fresh air by walking around and seeing the breathtaking sights that surround us?
The Lake Martin Tourism Association has recently released its ‘must do’ hiking areas near Lake Martin that are perfect for family hikes; even fur-babies are allowed on the paths.
There are trails surrounding the area to fit whatever hiking terrain you are looking for.
For example, the Deadening Alpine, a central Alabama gem, is a 4.2-mile loop trail with views of Lake Martin. It is described in the direction it is most often done: clockwise. Built and maintained by volunteers from the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association, who have created several great trail systems along Lake Martin, The Deadening Trail is a superb example of a trail made by hikers, for hikers. This is no boring walk through the woods on an old road bed, but an experience designed to maximize variety and take you along the most scenic route.
South of Alexander City on Alabama Highway 128 you’ll find one of the largest state-owned campgrounds in the United States, Wind Creek State Park. However, that distinction is not the only thing that makes Wind Creek special. Wind Creek State Park is the public’s access to Lake Martin.
The trails at Smith Mountain Fire Tower lead you to a historic, restored fired tower you can climb and have the best views in the area. Walker Bynum Smith Mountain Tower Trail is a steep 0.4 mile climb to the base of the tower. The total length is 1 mile roundtrip, but it will seem farther due to rugged terrain. The Lakeshore Trail is 2.4 miles long, and makes a steep descent before winding gently along undeveloped shores of Lake Martin, returning to the parking lot through mixed hardwood/pine forest. The David M. Forker Island Hop/Boat Dock Trail is approximately 1.4 miles to the boat dock. When Lake Martin is lowered to winter pool levels, it is possible to walk another quarter mile, where you will cross a series of islands that are inaccessible at full pool. The return trail from the boat dock to the parking lot is approximately 1.2 miles. The Little Smith Mountain Loop Trail is 2.6 miles and is known for its view and rock formations. However, it is also the most difficult, as it goes along sheer cliffs.
Russell Forest has multiple trails rolled up into one that cross paths at different points; the Russell Forest trails are bike and equestrian recreation friendly as well, making for a great day outdoors as you weave through lush pines and hardwoods that surround Lake Martin.
Hundreds of miles of hiking trails surround the community and are not just good for walking. There are trails for knowledgeable outdoorsmen and women that go on for miles, or if you are an amateur at the outdoors lifestyle, there are shorter trails to ease you into the experience. Whatever your outdoor niche, Lake Martin has it.
There are many more activities and areas for locals to enjoy in the Lake Martin area. For more information about hiking trails and locations, visit explorelakemartin.com and look under the ‘explore’ tab.