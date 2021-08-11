Lake Martin Bama Club is hosting a kickoff banquet featuring Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats Aug. 25 at Willow Point Country Club.
The event will raise funds toward scholarships for prospective Alabama students from Tallapoosa, Coosa and Clay counties.
“What we do is try to raise money for endowments to give scholarships to kids from the Benjamin Russell, Tallapoosa, Coosa, Clay area,” Lake Martin Bama Club vice president Nancy Hodges said. “Mostly Benjamin Russell kids are the ones that get the scholarships, but this year we did have one from Clay County.”
The Lake Martin Bama Club is composed of 315 alumni from the Lake Martin area and operates as a chapter of Alabama’s National Alumni Association.
It gave away three scholarships of roughly $5,000 to the class of 2021, two to Benjamin Russell students and one to a Central of Clay County student, Hodges said. With additional fundraising efforts this year, they hope to provide even more aid.
This banquet will be one of the organization’s biggest fundraising efforts of the year. It features Oats as a guest speaker, a raffle for tickets to an Alabama game and a guest appearance from A.J. Steadham, producer of the documentary “Wishbone Boys” about the evolution of the wishbone offense at Alabama.
Tickets are $50 and include a year-long membership into the Lake Martin Bama Club, food and drink tickets. Sponsorships are available for $250 per seat, and sponsors will receive a front-row table at the banquet with wristbands for unlimited drinks.
Reservations are being accepted from now until Aug. 16. Payment can be made either via Venmo to username @lmbc18 or mail-in check to PO Box 1, Alexander City, AL 35011.
The kickoff banquet starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.