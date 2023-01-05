Thursday’s performance was one unlike head coach Pamela Holloway had ever seen from her girls.
In almost sleepwalking fashion, the Lady Tigers dropped to Beauregard 45-33 to fall to 2-3 on the year.
“I know they are a better team than that,” Holloway said. “That effort and hustle just was not there. They know we are capable of playing a lot better than we played.”
Dadeville dug itself in an early hole, falling down 12-4 in the game’s opening frame. While Beauregard was not shooting particularly well, Dadeville could not make shots when it mattered and took a deficit of 23-9 into halftime.
“We had enough turnovers in the first half for three games,” Holloway said.
Only two Tigers made a basket in the game’s first half, layups by Madison Stanford and D’Aja Caldwell.
The team that Dadeville rolled out after halftime was much more similar to the one Holloway had seen all year, as Jamya Bandy opened the half with an easy lay-in while Caldwell picked up a block on the other end.
Caldwell took the ensuing possession down to the rack and collected an and-1, but missed the following free throw.
From there, Dadeville went back to its first half ways, giving the ball away at the midcourt line and not preventing easy Beauregard layups.
A triple by Stanford cut the Hornets’ lead to just six in the final minutes of the third quarter, giving Holloway and her squad some hope of a comeback.
Down 30-22 in the fourth, Caldwell got a steal and a bucket under her own hoop to get the game back within six. Stanford connected on two free throws late to get the game again to within six, but that two possession lead was just too much for Dadeville.
“We played better in the second half,” Holloway said. “I was just trying to remind them of the things we work on in practice, the things I know they are capable of. We were just way out of sync tonight.”
Holloway said that her team’s effort was markedly different from the first half to the second, but it was still not nearly enough to contend with that of Beauregard’s.
“Our effort was better,” Holloway said of the second half. “We spread the ball out and we made much better passes. (Beuaregard’s) effort was just better for the game. I appreciated that for us to try and let my girls know that we need to pick it up.”
Caldwell led her team in scoring with 15 points, 12 of which coming in the second half. Stanford added 10, connecting on her team’s lone three-pointer in the second half.
The next test to get Dadeville back on track is a road matchup at Beulah on Jan. 10.