D'Aja Caldwell v Beulah
D’Aja Caldwell readies a free throw against Beulah on Jan. 17, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Dadeville almost came back in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, almost coming back from down 16, but ultimately fell to Beulah 52-41.

