Dadeville almost came back in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, almost coming back from down 16, but ultimately fell to Beulah 52-41.
This is the second loss for the Lady Tigers at Beulah, the first coming earlier in the month with a score of 49-42. Holloway was quick to point out how well the Bobcats compete and push her team.
“They played well. They are improving a lot,” Holloway said of her opponents. “We still have a lot of things to work on on our end. That showed tonight.”
The Tigers were led on Tuesday by the dueling efforts of D’Aja Caldwell and Jazelle Morgan. Caldwell led her team in scoring with 14 while adding five blocks. Morgan had eight points, with all of her points coming in the second half.
The duo, both seniors, help pave the way for Dadeville basketball through wins and loses.
At times during the game, Caldwell had to almost be picked up off her hands and knees because she was so exhausted going up and down the court. To Holloway, her effort and leadership go a long way.
“She has a tremendous amount of heart,” Holloway said. “She is a leader. She works hard. We talked about that before the game, during the game, at halftime and even after the game. We all let her know how much she left out on the court tonight. She outran both teams tonight.”
As for Morgan, the effort she gives in tandem with Caldwell is extremely valuable to the whole team.
“She is a hard worker also,” Holloway said. “They are both seniors, and leaders. She too has just a lot of heart.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Caldwell put up a quick four points in the game’s opener. Her baskets were the only makes for the team for the majority of the first quarter, before Madison Stanford dropped in two free throws.
Dadeville took a deficit of 15-8 into the second quarter, and quickly found themselves in a larger hole, down 33-17 by halftime.
The third quarter was largely forgettable for the Tigers, as the game stayed locked at a nine-point lead for Beulah.
Caldwell opened the fourth quarter with a layup that got her team to down 45-33. Morgan later hit a layup of her own, and was fouled, but missed the free throw that pushed the game to 45-37.
With just over two minutes to play, Caldwell fouled out, but Morgan kept her team in the game with a layup that brought Dadeville to within seven, but the Tigers could not go all the way.
Turnovers throughout the contest cost Dadeville a game that without them, could have easily been a victory.
“Turnovers and just understanding some things,” Holloway said. “We are out of sorts as a team right now, but we are still working. Credit to the girls because they are still working and working hard. They don’t give up.”
Dadeville has a quick turnaround this week, with a Thursday game next at Randolph County.