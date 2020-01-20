What started so well did not end nearly as nicely for Benjamin Russell’s girls basketball team on Friday night in a Class 6A Area 6 game against Russell County.
The Wildcats came out with a fire under them and scored the game’s first seven points, doing so in less than two minutes. But after that, it was like all the fire left their bellies. Benjamin Russell started to get lackadaisical and turned the ball over left and run. It scored just 32 points through the final 46 minutes of the game and Russell County walked away a 64-45 victor.
“We didn’t play with the same intensity that we played with against Oxford or Opelika,” BRHS coach Latreisha Moon said. “I don’t know why we came out so flat but we did. You can’t come out flat like we did in an area game.”
The loss puts the Wildcats (5-11, 0-3) in a serious hole in the area standings with almost no way to climb out of it and it extends their losing streak to five games. Benjamin Russell has not earned a victory since its holiday tournament in Lee County on Dec. 21.
What was most disappointing for Moon was the lackadaisical effort given by her seniors on a night when the Wildcats were essentially still fighting with their backs against the wall for the right to host the area tournament.
“I didn’t get much out of our seniors (Friday),” Moon said. “They have been playing so good and I don’t know what happened (Friday). They were just not here. I had five 10th-graders out there on the floor a lot and that’s who had to play because they were the ones giving effort.”
Benjamin Russell did a nice job with the rebounding effort. It finished with a 37-31 advantage on the board with four different players grabbing at least five rebounds but it was turnovers that were the Wildcats’ ultimate downfall.
After leading 7-0 to start the game, Russell County ended the first quarter on a 21-4 run and in the blink of an eye, the fast start turned into a double-digit deficit due to a flurry of miscues.
“We had 40 turnovers and you’re not going to beat anybody with 40 turnovers — nobody,” Moon said. “We just can’t protect the ball for some reason. When we played against Opelika and Oxford (both of which were still losses), we did good with the turnovers so I don’t know what happened (Friday night). It’s like we take two steps forward, five back. I really don’t know.”
Janiya Martin, Taniya Davis and Zaria Roberson all picked up six rebounds while Naskia Russell contributed five.
And as for as strong as the rebounding effort was, it shouldn’t have been so difficult to give that effort in other places. But with turnover after turnover interrupting BRHS’ flow, it felt like the Wildcats could never quite get back in a rhythm.
“We did good from the free-throw line,” Moon said, “and we were over 70% from the field, but it’s the turnovers.”
Although Benjamin Russell got its scoring in a variety of ways, it’s still struggling to find a go-to player. The Wildcats had nine players score at least a point but no one score in double figures. Bre Smith and Roberson led with eight points apiece.